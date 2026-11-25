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Gentenox Enterprises Limited publishes a framework of 9 financial indicators showing whether a marketing campaign was worth running, not only what it sold.

- Gartner, 2025 CMO Spend SurveyLIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gentenox Enterprises Limited, a digital marketing agency working with publishers, advertisers, and brand teams, has published a framework for reading the financial figures behind marketing campaigns. Revenue shows what a campaign sold. It does not show whether the campaign was worth running.The Gentenox team built the framework from the reporting questions clients ask most often. Which channel actually paid for itself? Is a campaign that doubled sales also doubling profit? When does a new customer start to return the money spent on acquiring them? The answers sit in different numbers, and most campaign reports show only 1 or 2 of them.Flat Budgets, Sharper QuestionsMarketing budgets are watched more closely than they were a few years ago. According to Gartner's 2025 CMO Spend Survey, CMOs report that their marketing budgets remain flat at 7.7% of overall company revenue, the same level as the year before.A flat budget changes the conversation inside a company. Every channel has to show what it returns, not only what it reaches.The Gentenox Financial Indicators MapThe map brings together 9 financial indicators. They answer 3 questions in a fixed order: what a campaign cost, what it returned, and what it is worth over time. To keep the logic easy to follow, the examples below use a single, illustrative campaign: 20,000 in total spend, of which 15,000 is media and 5,000 is production, tools, and fees. The campaign brings in 400 new customers and 60,000 in revenue.The first 3 indicators show what each result cost. This is where most reports start, and where many of them stop.1. Customer acquisition cost. Total spend divided by new customers: 20,000 / 400 = 50 per customer. Gentenox counts production, tools, and fees, not only media.2. Cost per channel. The same calculation, split by channel.3. Marketing spend as a share of revenue. 20,000 against 60,000 in revenue is 33%.The next 3 indicators show whether the spend came back.1. Return on ad spend. Revenue divided by media spend: 60,000 / 15,000 = 4.2. Return on marketing investment. Profit from marketing, minus the full marketing cost, divided by that cost. If the campaign produced 30,000 in gross profit, the figure is (30,000 − 20,000) / 20,000 = 50%.3. Contribution margin per campaign. Revenue minus the variable costs of delivering it, including discounts.The last 3 indicators look past the end of the campaign.1. Customer lifetime value. The margin a customer generates over the whole relationship. A customer who brings 20 in margin per order and places 6 orders is worth 120, not 20.2. Payback period. The time before a customer's margin covers their acquisition cost.3. Value-to-cost ratio. Customer lifetime value divided by acquisition cost: 120 / 50 = 2.4.Reading the Indicators TogetherA single indicator rarely gives a verdict.Gentenox Enterprises Limited illustrates the point with a simplified example. The numbers are illustrative, not client data. Two campaigns each generate 50,000 in revenue.- Campaign A costs 10,000 in media. Its return on ad spend is 5. Most of its customers buy once, with a deep first-order discount.- Campaign B costs 16,000 in media. Its return on ad spend is around 3. Its customers buy at full price and come back within 6 months.Turnover alone puts the two marketing campaigns on par. Speaking of return on investment, Campaign A comes out the winner. Over their lifetimes, customers brought into the company through Campaign B will repay their recruitment costs earlier and continue generating profits.A Starting Point, Not a FormulaIn Gentenox Enterprises Limited, the framework is meant to be used in discussions rather than a hard-and-fast formula. The sequence of questions does not change.The basic idea of the model can be summed up in one sentence. Good strategy is reflected in the numbers, but only if all the numbers are out there.Gentenox Enterprises Limited is a digital marketing agency working with publishers, advertisers, and brand teams. Its services cover digital marketing strategy, content creation and management, performance marketing with influencers, collaborators and partners, and conversion rate optimization.

Aiglentina Desnoyer

Gentenox Enterprises Limited

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Beyond Revenue: Gentenox Enterprises Limited Maps the Financial Figures That Show Whether a Campaign Pays Off News Provided By Gentenox Enterprises Limited November 25, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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