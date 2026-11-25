Build Before Q-Day: The QoreChain Developer Fest, a four-week global online hackathon with $20,000 in prizes.

$20,000 prize pool across four levels: Quantum Pass, Intermediate, Advanced and Expert. Deadline: 2 December, 23:59 UTC.

Build Before Q-Day invites developers worldwide to build post-quantum dApps, AI agents, encrypted applications and protocol infrastructure.

- Liviu Ionut Epure, Founder and CTO, QoreChain AssociationROLLE, SWITZERLAND, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The QoreChain Association today announced that Build Before Q-Day: The QoreChain Developer Fest has entered its mid-hack challenge phase. The four-week global online hackathon offers $20,000 in prizes for applications built on the QoreChain testnet.The event runs from November 4 through December 2, 2026, and is open to developers ranging from first-time blockchain builders to experienced teams working on artificial intelligence, encryption, cross-virtual-machine applications and protocol infrastructure. Participants may compete individually or in teams, with projects submitted through the event platform at href="" rel="external nofollow" qorechai.Build Before Q-Day is organised across six principal categories: Quantum Pass, Post-Quantum dApps, Post-Quantum AI Agents, Encrypted Applications, Cross-VM Applications and Protocol Builders. Additional awards recognise projects selected through community voting and other technical and regional distinctions.The mid-hack challenges began on November 18. One of the featured exercises, the Q-Day Drill, simulates an attacker obtaining the classical private key of a designated testnet account. Participating teams must demonstrate how their applications continue to operate while limiting what the compromised classical key can do. Five projects will receive Q-Day Survivor awards based on their performance during the exercise.The drill reflects a central design principle of QoreChain: possession of a classical secp256k1 key should not automatically provide unrestricted authority over an account. On QoreChain's native execution lane, ordinary transactions require both a classical signature and an ML-DSA-87 post-quantum signature. Developers can also apply scoped authorisation windows, contract restrictions, transaction limits and spending policies to applications operating through the EVM lane."Post-quantum security becomes meaningful when developers can test it against realistic failure scenarios, not only read about it in technical documentation," said Liviu Ionut Epure, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of the QoreChain Association. "Build Before Q-Day gives developers working software, public infrastructure and an attacker simulation. The goal is to see what remains protected when a classical key is no longer secret."Participants build on the public QoreChain Diana testnet using open-source development kits, test tokens and step-by-step technical documentation. Weekly workshops cover hybrid-signed transactions, post-quantum EVM applications, autonomous-agent controls, ML-KEM encryption, cross-VM development, rollups and final submission preparation.Projects must be submitted by December 2, 2026, at 23:59 UTC. Submission checks will take place from December 3 to 5, followed by judging and the People's Choice vote from December 6 to 15. Winners will be announced during a live demonstration show on December 16, with prize payments scheduled for December 17 to 22. Selected projects may also be considered for follow-on grants paid in QOR against milestones beginning in January 2027.Registration, category requirements, workshop materials and the complete event schedule are available at qorechain. Technical guides are published at href="" rel="external nofollow" qorechain/build-before-qda.About QoreChainQoreChain is a post-quantum, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain developed under the QoreChain Association, a Swiss association based in Rolle, Vaud. The network combines NIST-standardised post-quantum cryptography with a triple-VM execution environment supporting EVM, CosmWasm and SVM applications. QoreChain mainnet has been live since June 7, 2026. More information is available at qorechain.

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QoreChain's $20,000 Developer Fest Enters Mid-Hack Challenge Phase News Provided By Qore Chain Association November 25, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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