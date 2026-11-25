Government data shows these patients died while waiting for surgeries, procedures, diagnostic scans and specialist appointments in 2025-26 fiscal year

CALGARY, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Think tank SecondStreet released its latest Died on a Waiting List report today, showing that at least 29,468 cases were identified in 2025-26 where a surgery, procedure, diagnostic scan or specialist appointment was cancelled because the patient died. Since April 2018, more than 129,892 patients have died on waiting lists."Governments will publicly report if a restaurant is missing a paper towel holder, but they don't report how many patients die in the health system," said SecondStreet President Colin Craig. "That double standard needs to end. At a minimum, governments should track, analyze and disclose waiting list deaths every year so we all know where the problems are."The waitlist deaths figures are underreported, as many health bodies do not track or disclose complete data. This past year we saw a 17.5% increase in surgical waiting list deaths and a 2.8% decrease in diagnostic scan waiting list deaths. Overall, comparing only the health bodies that provided data in both years shows a 1.4% increase.The 29,468 cases included treatments that were potentially lifesaving (e.g. heart surgery) as well as quality-of-life procedures such as orthopaedic and cataract surgery. Some patients died after waiting less than a week, while others had been waiting years for surgery.Other findings highlighted in the report:* Manitoba's surgical waiting list deaths nearly doubled, rising from 163 to 316;* British Columbia's total dipped from 4,620 to 4,365;* Alberta provided data once again, including 52 cardiac waitlist deaths;* Saskatchewan's surgical waiting list deaths dropped from 333 to 317, while cancer-related cases rose from 86 to 111;* Ontario saw a decline in waitlist deaths, however, the government should review the 115 cancer surgeries that were cancelled due to patients dying before treatment; and* A Leger poll commissioned by SecondStreet in October 2026 found 18% of Canadians know someone who died due to a long wait time in the health care system.To read the full policy brief –To view each province's freedom of information responses –

Danny Randell

SecondStreet

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29,468 Canadians Died on a Health Care Waiting List Last Year News Provided By SecondStreet November 25, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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