Artivist protesting during COP31's closing session

A letter from Kumi Naidoo invites communities everywhere to answer one question on 10 December, Human Rights Day: What is your proof of life?

- Kumi Naidoo, co-founder of Global ArtivismJOHANESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Artivism today published a letter from its co-founder Kumi Naidoo calling on communities and organizations everywhere to make 10 December, International Human Rights Day, a Global Proof of Life Day. The day is the culmination of Global Artivism Month, a Global South and Global Majority-led mobilization that, since 1 November, has used the power of arts and culture to advance social, economic and environmental justice. The call follows the movement's statement at COP31 in Antalya, which answered the retreat on fossil fuel commitments by asking people everywhere to give the world its proof of life.The letter names what the world is facing, from rising authoritarianism and war to inequality and the climate crisis, and recognizes those who keep refusing to accept injustice as inevitable, often at great personal cost. "The world is hurting. But humanity is not defeated," writes Naidoo, former Secretary-General of Amnesty International and former Executive Director of Greenpeace International.Human rights need art and culture, not another day of statementsHuman Rights Day marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations in 1948. "Not another Human Rights Day of statements spoken only to those who already agree with us, but a day when we come together across borders, movements, generations and sectors," the letter reads.The letter is addressed especially to leaders of civil society organizations, social movements, trade unions, faith communities, cultural institutions, universities and youth networks, inviting them to bring music, poetry, theater, dance, visual arts and storytelling into their mobilization. "Arts and culture are not a luxury or decoration in the struggle for justice," Naidoo writes.What is your proof of life?Throughout Global Artivism Month, every song, mural, performance and gathering shared has been a proof of life, made visible on the hub. On 10 December, the invitation comes down to one question: What is your proof of life? The metaphor is deliberate: when someone is held hostage, proof of life is the evidence that they are still alive and that there is hope of bringing them home."Proof of life is not a slogan created for one day. It is what communities have always done, in every language and every art form, long before any campaign named it," said Natalia Mallo, Global Artivism Month Specialist. "On 10 December, we are asking the whole world to show it at the same time, creating a shared global moment of solidarity."How to take partThe letter is available at globalartivismmonth/proof-of-life and on Global Artivism's social media channels. Individuals and organizations are invited to circulate it and add their own endorsements.Communities and organizations are encouraged to hold events on 10 December, from vigils and conversations to artistic events and informal gatherings.From 25 November, the public can create proof of life postcards on the same page. Participants choose a recipient, add an artwork or ready-made design, and write one line in their own words, signed or anonymous. Each postcard joins a public wall and the artivism map.Until 10 December, artists, collectives, organizations and movements can continue to submit artworks and events through the Participation Form. Contributions appear on the hub's map, Calendar and Global Artivism Mosaic, making their work and demands visible worldwide.The Global Artivism ConveningFrom 7 to 9 December, the Virtual Global Artivism Convening will gather the movement to identify shared priorities and begin building a collective plan for systems impact in 2027. Each day will include a Proof of Life session with artistic activations and collective postcard making. On 9 December, the final session will be followed by the presentation of the Global Artivism Month Closing Declaration: Proof of Life, which recognizes the month's contributions, thanks the movement and summarizes its main demands. It will be published on the hub on 10 December.Kumi Naidoo's letter and postcards:Global Artivism Month hub:Global Artivism Month Participation Form:Learn more about Global Artivism:Social media: @globalartivism,#GlobalProofOfLifeDay #GlobalArtivismMonth #GlobalArtivismMedia contacts: Natalia Mallo,... | Michell Mor,...

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Global Artivism Invites the World to Show Its Proof of Life on Human Rights Day News Provided By Global Artivism November 25, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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