(MENAFN- Free Financial Advisor) Carrying an unpaid tax balance is about to become more expensive. The Internal Revenue Service announced on November 24 that interest rates on tax underpayments and overpayments will increase beginning January 1, 2027, potentially affecting taxpayers who owe money from previous filing seasons or haven't made sufficient estimated tax payments. Advertiser disclosure: This article may contain partner links. We may earn a commission if you subscribe, at no extra cost to you. See our editorial commitment. For individuals, the new annual interest rate will be 8%, compounded daily. There's some good news for taxpayers awaiting certain delayed refunds, too, since qualifying overpayments will earn interest at the same rate. However, several important rules determine when interest begins accumulating, how much taxpayers actually owe, and whether a refund qualifies for interest in the first place. Here Are the New IRS Interest Rates for 2027 The IRS announcement, designated IR-2026-144, establishes the following annual interest rates for the first three months of 2027.

Category First-quarter 2027 interest rate Individual tax underpayments 8% Individual tax overpayments 8% Corporate tax underpayments (generally) 8% Corporate tax overpayments (generally) 7% Portion of corporate overpayments exceeding $10,000 5.5% Large corporate underpayments 10%

These rates are based on the federal short-term interest rate determined in October 2026. Under federal tax law, the IRS recalculates its interest rates quarterly rather than establishing a single rate for the entire year.

Additional technical details are available in Revenue Ruling 2026-25, which is scheduled to appear in the December 14 Internal Revenue Bulletin.

What an 8% Interest Rate Could Cost You

An outstanding tax balance doesn't simply sit unchanged while you decide how to pay it. Interest continues accumulating, and daily compounding means previously accrued interest can generate additional charges.

Consider the following hypothetical balances carried throughout the entire first quarter of 2027 without payments.

Outstanding balance Approximate interest over 90 days $1,000 $20 $5,000 $100 $10,000 $199 $25,000 $498 $50,000 $996

These calculations assume an annual rate of 8%, compounded daily, with no additional penalties or payments.

For someone carrying $25,000 in unpaid taxes, another three months could mean nearly $500 in interest alone. That doesn't account for separate penalties that may apply.

Retirees and Self-Employed Workers Should Review Estimated Payments

You don't need to have an outstanding tax bill from a previous year to be affected by the new IRS interest rates.

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Retirees receiving taxable investment income, pension distributions, or withdrawals from traditional retirement accounts may need to make estimated tax payments if withholding is insufficient. The same applies to many independent contractors, landlords, and small business owners.

The new revenue ruling specifically addresses interest rates used in calculating estimated tax underpayment penalties.

Before the next estimated payment deadline, review how much federal income tax you've already paid. The IRS provides estimated tax guidance to help taxpayers understand payment requirements and applicable exceptions.

For retirees whose income has changed significantly during 2026, adjusting withholding or making an appropriate estimated payment could help prevent an unpleasant surprise during filing season.

A Tax Filing Extension Won't Stop Interest From Accumulating

One costly misunderstanding involves the difference between requesting more time to file a tax return and receiving more time to pay.

A filing extension generally gives taxpayers additional time to submit their paperwork. It doesn't automatically postpone the original tax payment deadline.

The IRS explains in its interest guidance that unpaid tax liabilities generally begin accruing interest when payment becomes due.

Even if you're unable to pay everything you owe, making a partial payment can reduce the outstanding balance on which future interest is calculated. Filing your return on time can also help you avoid unnecessary failure-to-file penalties.

Will the IRS Really Pay You 8% Interest on Your Refund?

Potentially, but don't count on earning interest simply because you're expecting a large refund next spring.

Federal rules generally allow the IRS an administrative period of 45 days to issue qualifying refunds without paying interest. The date from which that period is measured depends on several factors, including when the return was due, received, and eligible for processing.

When interest is legally payable, the new rate applies to eligible periods during the first quarter of 2027.

There's another consideration: interest received on a federal tax refund is generally taxable income. Keep records of any interest payments you receive and account for them when preparing the appropriate year's tax return.

Deliberately overpaying your taxes isn't a reliable substitute for keeping money in an interest-bearing savings account.

Can an IRS Payment Plan Help?

Taxpayers who cannot afford to eliminate an outstanding balance before January shouldn't ignore the problem.

The IRS offers several payment plan options, including short-term arrangements and monthly installment agreements for eligible taxpayers.

These arrangements don't ordinarily eliminate interest. However, establishing a manageable repayment schedule can help taxpayers address their obligations rather than allowing an unpaid balance to grow indefinitely without a plan.

You can also review your outstanding balance, payment history, and available options through your IRS Online Account.

Before borrowing money elsewhere to pay the IRS, compare interest rates, fees, repayment terms, and the potential consequences of replacing tax debt with another financial obligation.

Don't Carry Unnecessary Tax Debt Into 2027

The higher IRS interest rates are another reason to review your tax situation before the end of the year.

Check your withholding, confirm that estimated payments have been credited correctly, and investigate any unresolved balances or notices. If you disagree with an IRS assessment, don't miss the applicable response or appeal deadlines while trying to resolve it.

Remember, the 8% rate applies to the first quarter of 2027. Future quarterly adjustments could change the cost of carrying tax debt again.

Have you ever been surprised by how much interest and penalties added to an outstanding IRS tax bill? Share your experience in the comments.