MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A parent's house can sit empty for months while the mortgage, utilities, insurance, and property taxes keep coming. Meanwhile, the garage contains a boat nobody uses, the basement holds decades of furniture, and the dining room still looks ready for Thanksgiving. Some families start selling those belongings before probate finishes. They may need money for estate expenses, want to prepare a house for sale, or simply cannot afford to maintain a property full of things nobody plans to keep.

Advertiser disclosure: This article may contain partner links. We may earn a commission if you subscribe, at no extra cost to you. See our editorial commitment.

But there's a complication: the fact that someone has died does not automatically give relatives permission to sell everything they leave behind. Even seemingly harmless decisions can create disputes over ownership, executor authority, and inheritance. The pressure to get moving is understandable. The legal authority to do so requires a closer look.

One reason families sell belongings early has little to do with impatience. It comes down to the expense of keeping a deceased parent's household running while the estate works through probate. A vacant house still needs insurance, maintenance, utilities, and sometimes mortgage payments. A leaking water heater does not care that the family is waiting for court paperwork. Neither does the property tax bill. Selling a second car, unused furniture, or valuable collectibles might help cover those expenses.

The estate may also owe credit card balances, medical bills, funeral expenses, and other legitimate obligations. An executor or personal representative may sell estate assets to pay debts and administration costs. The IRS recognizes asset sales as a normal part of estate administration when the representative needs money for these purposes.

There is another practical consideration: an empty house full of possessions can become expensive to maintain. A family might need to clear rooms before contractors can make repairs or prepare the property for listing. An estate sale can reduce storage costs and turn unwanted belongings into money for the estate. That does not mean relatives can start pricing the furniture and pocketing the proceeds. The money generally belongs to the estate, not whoever organized the sale.

Many people assume an executor must wait until probate ends before selling anything. That's not necessarily true. Probate is the court-supervised process that establishes the validity of a will, recognizes the personal representative's authority when required, and helps settle the deceased person's affairs. It can take months or longer, depending on the estate, state law, creditor claims, disputes, and paperwork.

Selling an asset during that process can be perfectly legitimate. The personal representative may need to liquidate property before the estate can pay its obligations or distribute inheritances. The American Bar Association advises executors to take control of estate assets, secure them, and arrange appropriate valuations.

However, there's a difference between selling something during probate and selling something without legal authority. A person named executor in a will may have certain powers under state law, but court appointment or formal documentation may still be necessary. Banks, buyers, auction companies, and other institutions may require proof of authority before cooperating.

State laws also differ on what a representative can sell, whether the will grants particular powers, and when court approval becomes necessary. Some estates qualify for simplified procedures that avoid traditional probate altogether. The family cannot assume that a sibling's name in the will automatically makes every garage-sale decision legitimate.

Furniture and household goods often carry more emotional weight than their resale value suggests. A dining table might fetch a few hundred dollars, but three adult children may remember growing up around it. One wants to sell it, another expects to inherit it, and a third insists that Mom promised it to a grandchild.

Suddenly, an ordinary estate sale becomes a family negotiation with surprisingly expensive consequences.

A will may specifically leave certain possessions to particular beneficiaries. Other belongings may fall into the general estate and eventually pass according to the will or state inheritance laws. An executor cannot simply ignore those instructions because an item looks expendable.

Advertisement · Trust & Will

If something happened tomorrow, who decides for your kids?

Name a guardian and spell out who inherits what in an online will.

Start my will with Trust & Will

Informal promises create another complication. A relative might insist that a parent promised them a watch, painting, or collection of coins. The executor should examine the will, relevant documents, and applicable state law before treating that claim as settled.

Selling disputed property can create allegations of mismanagement or improper distribution. It can also force the family into legal arguments over something nobody originally intended to fight about. A practical approach involves documenting the belongings, identifying specific gifts, and giving beneficiaries an opportunity to raise legitimate claims before arranging sales.

Selling a parent's possessions does not automatically create a tax bill, but families should not assume every dollar represents tax-free inheritance money. The IRS generally uses an inherited asset's fair market value on the date of death as its tax basis. That figure helps determine whether a later sale produces a taxable gain or deductible loss. Certain exceptions and special valuation rules apply.

Consider a parent who owned a collection of vintage watches. If the estate values the collection at $8,000 on the date of death and later sells it for $9,500, the difference may create a taxable gain. The actual calculation can involve selling expenses and other tax rules, but the original valuation provides an important starting point.

This explains why documentation matters. Families should keep appraisals, photographs, receipts, sale agreements, and records showing where the proceeds went. A handwritten note saying someone sold everything for a reasonable price probably won't satisfy an accountant handling an estate.

Valuable jewelry, artwork, antiques, firearms, and collectibles may also require specialized appraisals. An ordinary estate-sale company might recognize a familiar brand, but that doesn't guarantee it understands the market for rare collectibles.

A bargain sale can shortchange beneficiaries. A poorly documented sale can complicate the estate's accounting. Neither outcome makes an already difficult family situation easier.

The first step involves identifying who actually owns the property and who has authority to sell it. Some assets never enter the probate estate. Jointly owned property with survivorship rights, certain trust assets, and accounts with valid beneficiary designations may pass outside the probate process. Their ownership follows different rules, so relatives should not automatically include them in an estate sale.

For belongings that do belong to the estate, a few practical precautions can prevent expensive misunderstandings:

Confirm the representative's authority. Review the will, court appointment documents, and applicable state requirements before selling estate property. Create an inventory. Record valuable belongings and their estimated or appraised values before anything leaves the house. Check for specific gifts. Look for instructions covering jewelry, vehicles, artwork, collections, and sentimental possessions. Keep sale proceeds separate. Deposit the money into the appropriate estate account rather than mixing it with personal funds. Document every transaction. Keep invoices, receipts, buyer information, and records of sale expenses.

Families should also consider whether beneficiaries include minors or people who cannot legally manage their own financial interests. Those situations can trigger additional court oversight or restrictions. And if relatives disagree, selling first and discussing the decision later rarely improves family relations. A representative who acts without proper authority can face personal financial liability.

An estate sale can be useful, but speed does not guarantee a better financial result. A rushed liquidation may bring disappointing prices, particularly for furniture, tools, antiques, and collectibles. Buyers shopping estate sales generally expect bargains. They aren't arriving to rescue the estate's finances out of generosity.

Some possessions may also cost more to sell than families expect. Auction commissions, advertising, hauling, cleaning, and disposal fees can eat into the proceeds. A professional appraisal might reveal that certain pieces warrant individual sales rather than a bulk liquidation.

Families also need to distinguish between clearing a house and distributing an inheritance. Removing unwanted belongings to prepare a property for repairs may serve the estate's interests. Giving each relative their preferred possessions before debts and claims get resolved can create a different problem.

An executor's responsibility extends beyond getting the house empty. The representative must account for estate property, follow the will, address obligations, and distribute remaining assets properly. A little patience and careful recordkeeping can prevent a modest estate sale from becoming a much larger legal headache.

Selling a parent's belongings before probate finishes is not inherently improper. In many circumstances, it helps families manage expenses, maintain property, and settle an estate more efficiently. The danger comes from confusing practical responsibility with legal ownership. Being the oldest child, living closest to the house, or appearing first in the will does not automatically grant unlimited control over the deceased person's possessions.

Before anything goes up for sale, families need to establish who has authority, what the will requires, and whether beneficiaries have legitimate claims. A documented, reasonably priced sale can help everyone move forward. A hurried sale that ignores those questions can leave relatives arguing long after the furniture disappears.

Sometimes the most valuable thing an executor can do is slow down long enough to avoid making an expensive mess.

Would you be comfortable with a family member selling your parents' belongings before probate finishes, or should everyone wait until the inheritance is officially settled?