MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A white cup of foamy latte or cappuccino dusted with a floral pattern sits on a black saucer with a copper spoon and a small chocolate treat nearby. Mixing home-brewed coffee with occasional cafe stops lets you enjoy specialty drinks while keeping your monthly budget intact. Pexels.

A daily coffee shop stop can feel like a small expense, especially when you are only buying one drink. But those purchases happen repeatedly, and the total can become a noticeable part of a monthly budget. Making coffee at home requires a little preparation, but the cost per cup is often considerably lower.

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We compared the cost of a basic cup of homemade coffee with the price of buying brewed coffee from a shop. Using recent national price figures, the difference is substantial, even before considering specialty drinks. The comparison also shows why the type of coffee you order and how often you stop can make a major difference.

The Cost of Buying Coffee Every Day

For context, the median price of regular drip coffee at restaurants on the Toast platform was $3.65 in February 2026. That figure represents a basic cup, not a latte or specialty drink. Independent coffee shops can charge more; a separate 2026 industry report puts average drip coffee prices at $4.89.

At $3.65, someone buying one cup every day would spend about $25.55 per week. That comes to about $109.50 over 30 days and $1,332.25 over a full year. Someone paying closer to $4.89 would spend about $146.70 in a 30-day month. These totals do not include tips, sales tax, or extra purchases made during the same visit.

What It Costs to Brew Coffee at Home

The cost of homemade coffee starts with the bag you purchase at the grocery store. The latest available national average from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed ground coffee at approximately $9.25 per pound in October 2026. Using a 15-gram serving for one cup, that works out to roughly 31 cents worth of coffee.

At that rate, brewing one cup every day would cost about $9.30 over 30 days. Over a year, the coffee itself would cost approximately $113.15. That is a significant difference from buying a $3.65 cup daily, although the home estimate does not include filters, creamer, sugar, electricity, or equipment. Your actual cost will depend on the brand, amount used, and brewing method.

The Monthly Difference Is Hard to Ignore

The comparison becomes clearer when you put both habits side by side. Buying one $3.65 cup every day costs approximately $109.50 over 30 days. Brewing one cup at home using the national grocery coffee average costs about $9.30 in coffee. That leaves a difference of approximately $100.20 for the month before accounting for additional home-brewing expenses.

Over 12 months, the difference between those two coffee costs reaches approximately $1,219.10. That does not mean every household will save that exact amount. Someone using expensive beans, specialty creamers, or single-serve pods will spend more at home. Still, the comparison illustrates how a relatively small daily purchase can become a much larger annual expense.

Specialty Drinks Make the Gap Even Wider

The difference can grow when your usual order is a latte, mocha, or cold brew rather than basic drip coffee. A 2026 coffee shop price report placed the national median for a 12-ounce latte at $5.00 at independent shops. Other industry pricing data put the average latte at approximately $5.54, depending on the group of businesses measured.

A $5 latte purchased every day would cost $150 over 30 days, or $1,825 over a year. Making a similar drink at home requires more than coffee grounds because you also need milk and possibly flavored syrup. Even with those ingredients, homemade versions can cost less per serving, especially if you already own a coffee maker or milk frother. Savings depend on how much milk, sweetener, and coffee you use.

Tools that help (commission links)

Mr. Coffee 12-cup drip coffee maker A straightforward 12-cup Mr. Coffee drip maker with a glass carafe and pause-and-serve, for brewing a regular pot at home. View product

Convenience Is Part of What You're Paying For

Coffee shops offer more than a beverage. They provide convenience, consistent preparation, specialty equipment, and a place to sit or meet someone. For people commuting to work or juggling busy mornings, paying for someone else to prepare coffee may feel worthwhile.

Making coffee at home requires a different routine. You need to keep coffee stocked, clean your equipment, and allow time to brew before leaving. Single-serve machines can make the process easier, but their pods may cost more per cup than traditional ground coffee. The best comparison should reflect the method you would realistically use, rather than assuming everyone will switch to the cheapest option.

A Few Coffee Shop Visits Can Still Fit the Budget

The choice does not have to be all or nothing. Someone who enjoys visiting a coffee shop can keep that routine while reducing how often it happens. Brewing coffee at home on weekdays and buying a favorite drink once or twice on the weekend can lower spending without eliminating the experience.

It also helps to pay attention to what you order. Choosing regular brewed coffee instead of a larger specialty drink, skipping an unnecessary add-on, or using a loyalty reward can make occasional visits less expensive. The key is recognizing how often you buy and deciding whether the convenience is worth the recurring cost.

Which Coffee Habit Offers the Better Value?

For someone who drinks coffee every day, brewing at home is generally the less expensive choice. The national grocery coffee price used in this comparison puts the coffee itself at roughly 31 cents per cup, compared with a $3.65 restaurant median for regular drip coffee. Even after adding basic supplies, the difference can leave room in the budget for other household expenses.

A coffee shop visit can still be an enjoyable treat, but it does not have to be an automatic daily expense. Making coffee at home most mornings and saving shop visits for when convenience or the experience matters can offer a practical middle ground. The biggest savings come from changing how often you go, not necessarily giving up coffee shops altogether.

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