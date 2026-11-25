MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Acronis to demonstrate the platform used by more than 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026 – Acronis today announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 under the theme“Work flows better with Acronis”, with a focus on helping managed service providers (MSPs) capture demand for new services without adding unsustainable complexity to their operations. Bringing cybersecurity, data protection and IT management together, Acronis will demonstrate how partners can expand into emerging service areas, while building the operational capacity to serve more customers and sustain growth.

“Businesses across the Middle East are adopting AI while facing difficult decisions about securing their operations, modernising infrastructure and retaining control of their data. They need service providers with the capabilities and local understanding to help them move forward confidently,” said Ziad Nasr, General Manager, Middle East, Acronis.“For MSPs, this creates an opportunity to grow, but specialist skills and technician capacity can limit how quickly they respond. 'Work flows better with Acronis' describes how we help them overcome those constraints: connecting the work of protecting, managing and recovering customer environments, so teams can deliver more without a corresponding increase in manual effort. That gives partners the capacity to introduce services faster and build a sustainable business around evolving customer needs.”

Three additions to the Acronis portfolio during 2026 have strengthened partners' ability to pursue these opportunities. Acronis Cyber Frame supports infrastructure modernisation, VMware migration and sovereign cloud services, with Acronis-hosted and partner-hosted options that give MSPs flexibility to address customers' hosting, data location and recovery requirements. GenAI Protection provides visibility and controls to help manage risks such as data leakage and prompt injection without requiring a new agent, enabling partners to extend their security services to customers' use of generative AI. MDR by Acronis TRU provides 24/7 managed detection and response, giving MSPs access to specialist security expertise to meet customers' protection needs, while managing demands on their own teams.

At GITEX, visitors will be able to explore these capabilities through demonstrations of the Acronis Cyber Platform, tailored to their interests and business requirements. Discussions at the stand will connect the technology to everyday service delivery, from investigating incidents and restoring systems to patching devices and onboarding customers. Partners can examine how connected workflows reduce manual steps and time spent switching between tools, while retaining technician oversight of consequential actions.

Acronis is also preparing for a potential MoU signing at GITEX with a regional service provider, centred on making managed cybersecurity more accessible to businesses through local delivery and support. The planned agreement will highlight how partners can combine endpoint detection and response with remote monitoring, management and automated patching to address customers' security and day-to-day IT needs. It will offer a practical example of how Acronis technology can underpin a broader managed service proposition, helping providers become more relevant to their markets as customer requirements expand.

“Our role as a technology provider is to help MSPs build businesses their customers can depend on as threats and operational demands change,” added Nasr.“Alongside our technology, the continuing flow of threat intelligence and specialist expertise from Acronis helps partners make informed decisions and keep their clients secure. We look forward to meeting existing and prospective partners at GITEX, understanding where they want to take their businesses and exploring how we can help them get there.”

About Acronis:

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.