Partnership offers Emirates Islamic customers preferential rates on pre-approved vehicle inspections and evaluations, alongside waived sign-up fees for dubizzle Cars' managed selling service Collaboration also connects customers with Emirates Islamic's Shariah-compliant auto financing solutions

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and dubizzle Cars have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce exclusive benefits for Emirates Islamic customers looking to buy or sell vehicles in the UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the agreement, customers will receive a 15% discount on dubizzle Cars' standard and advanced pre-purchase vehicle inspections. The standard inspection includes a 120-point check, while the advanced inspection covers 240 points. Both are conducted by certified mechanics and include convenient doorstep service and a detailed digital report outlining the vehicle's condition and highlighting potential issues, helping buyers make more informed purchasing decisions.

Those financing their vehicles through Emirates Islamic will also benefit from preferential rates on vehicle evaluations, giving them a clearer understanding of a vehicle's market value.

For customers looking to sell, dubizzle Cars' managed selling service offers a hassle-free experience with no upfront cost and a fee payable only once the car is sold. Dubizzle handles the entire process, including vehicle inspection, 360° photography, buyer checks, test drives, ownership transfer and payment, making it easier for sellers to bring their vehicles to market with confidence.

The partnership also facilitates access to Emirates Islamic's Shariah-compliant auto financing solutions, with both organisations working together to connect customers with relevant financing and vehicle services based on their needs.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said:“At Emirates Islamic, we are committed to helping our customers make confident and well-informed decisions at every stage of their vehicle ownership journey. Our partnership with dubizzle Cars brings together convenient vehicle services and access to Shariah-compliant auto financing, while offering our customers valuable savings and greater peace of mind. We look forward to working together to deliver a smoother and more transparent experience for our customers.”

Hossein Rafatnejad, Commercial Director at dubizzle Cars, commented:“Buying or selling a car is a significant decision, and having access to reliable information and the right services can make a real difference. At dubizzle Cars, our focus has always been on making this process simpler, more transparent and convenient for our customers. Through our partnership with Emirates Islamic, we are making our inspection, bank evaluation and managed selling services more accessible, while giving customers greater confidence and peace of mind throughout the process.”

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations, including referrals between the parties, to help connect customers with relevant financing and vehicle services. All financing applications remain subject to Emirates Islamic's assessment, eligibility requirements and approval.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 36 branches and 213 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic won“Middle East's Best Islamic Bank,”“UAE's Best Islamic Bank” and the“World's Best Sukuk Deal” during the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle is the UAE's leading classifieds platform, connecting people to buy, sell and discover everything from cars and property to everyday essentials. Since launching in 2005, dubizzle has become a trusted part of the UAE's digital landscape, helping people buy and sell easily.

More than a marketplace, dubizzle facilitates the exchange of products, spaces, skills and other assets, helping people connect directly within their communities and creating new opportunities for buyers and sellers.

dubizzle is part of Dubizzle Group, the leading classifieds group operating across the Middle East and North Africa and home to some of the region's best-known online marketplaces, including Bayut. The Group reaches millions of users across its markets and continues to invest in technology, data and innovation to make buying and selling simpler, faster and more accessible.

Today, from its home in Dubai Design District, dubizzle continues to evolve with the UAE, connecting people and communities while enabling more things to be reused, redistributed and given a new life.