A viral video shows locals chasing and thrashing the 22-year-old tempo driver after a speeding crash in Pune killed three engineering students and injured two on Wednesday. In the clip, motorists and bikers pursue the fleeing tempo before cornering as anger flares over the fatal collision.

The crash occurred around 2.30 pm outside Trinity College of Engineering and Research in Yewalewadi near Bopdev Ghat, where students waited at a bus stop. Travelling downhill, the tempo hit a car ahead before veering into the waiting students, triggering heated online debate over speeding, traffic enforcement, and roadside bus stop safety across Pune

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#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Two students were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car before crashing into students waiting at a bus stop outside Trinity College of Engineering and Research in Yewalewadi, Pune. Police have detained the truck driver, and further investigation is underway.

(Visuals from the spot)

— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Pune, Bopdev Ghat ⚠️

Disturbing Visuals

Undivided Route + School Zone ⚠️

School Students, 2 wheelers, Auto Crossing + Student waiting near Bus Stand on the right…

Left side traffic slowed down over crossings ahead…Eicher container didnot slow down, instead swerved left…drove on unpaved road shoulder near Bus Stand hitting students & fled the scene…car on the left rammed auto…2 students dead, 3 injured

What's wrong with Eicher Lorry Driver? Issues with braking/driver intoxicated?

@DriveSmart_IN

— Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave) November 25, 2026

Three students killed in Pune accident

Kondhwa Budruk-Yewalewadi police station senior inspector Maruti Patil told PTI that five students were injured and taken to different hospitals. Three of them later died.

The deceased were identified as Siddhesh Raje and Vishal Dangde, both third-year computer science students, and Mohini Chaudhary, who was pursuing an MCA course. The injured students were identified as Shweta Talekar and Soham Ghangale.

College staff rushed to the spot after the crash and helped take the injured students to hospital, Patil said.

The tempo driver, identified as 22-year-old Pratik Maruti Chavan, was taken into custody and sent to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination. Preliminary information suggests that he lost control of the vehicle while speeding, the officer said.

CCTV footage sparks debate over road safety

The CCTV footage shows the vehicle approaching the bus stop at speed before swerving towards the students. The visuals have prompted questions about dangerous driving and the safety of people waiting beside busy roads.

Several social media users also raised concerns about the condition of bus stops and road management. One user argued that roadside stops, particularly in villages, need better planning, lighting and space for passengers. Another pointed to congestion caused by roadside eateries, food stalls and vegetable vendors near the accident spot.

@brizpatil we need like this alignment of road at every stop specially at the villages stop,

todays incident may happens every fucking stop because, every stop is congested no lights, walls pasted with filthy pamplets, no proper sitting, bus stoped exact stop. Ruturaj (@Jeevan_7776) November 25, 2026

@brizpatil A completely typical, run-of-the-mill Indian road tragedy—an absurd scenario where everyone acts in an utterly reckless, mindless fashion. In the end, a truck plows into a crowd. Nothing new here

— global runner (@globalrunn) November 25, 2026

Some users questioned whether traffic enforcement and penalties for dangerous driving were adequate. Others described the incident as a reminder of the risks pedestrians face on Indian roads.

(With agency inputs)