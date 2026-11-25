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NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is notifying investors of a securities class action involving Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA).

Key Facts About the Alibaba Securities Class Action:



Company: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Ticker: NYSE:BABA

Class period: May 23, 2024 to November 11, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: January 19, 2027

Court: United States District Court Southern District of New York

Who may be affected: Investors who acquired Alibaba securities during the class period and suffered a loss Next step: Complete the Alibaba investor contact form, email ..., or call 212-355-4648



What the lawsuit alleges:

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, Megaspeed, which is suspected of smuggling certain hardware to China illegally; (2) Alice Huang is suspected of having served as a Chinese spy, and achieved notoriety after her relationship with Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, was revealed; (3) the foregoing materially raised the likelihood of reputational damage to Alibaba, as well as the risk that Alibaba would not be able to purchase certain products subject to export control restrictions by the United States; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next steps for investors:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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