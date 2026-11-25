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Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market

The Business Research Company's Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive aluminium extrusion market has been witnessing significant expansion, driven by shifts towards lightweight vehicle components and evolving automotive technologies. As the demand for efficient and sustainable transportation rises, the market is set to experience continued robust growth with various factors influencing this upward trajectory. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading segments, prominent trends, and major players shaping this industry.

Overview of the Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market Size and Growth Projections

The automotive aluminium extrusion market has shown strong momentum recently. In 2025, the market size was $10.52 billion and is projected to increase to $11.33 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This historic growth is largely due to a rising demand for lightweight automotive parts, stricter fuel efficiency standards, increased use of aluminium in vehicle construction, expanded automotive manufacturing activities, and a growing need for corrosion-resistant components. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trend, reaching $15 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors such as the surge in electric vehicle production, greater demand for lightweight battery enclosures, adoption of high-strength aluminium alloys, advanced crash management systems, and expanded use of extrusions in chassis and structural parts are projected to drive this growth. Notable trends include the increasing use of complex, high-precision aluminium profiles and developments in battery enclosure integration and crash management structures.

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How Electric Vehicle Adoption is Boosting the Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market

The accelerating uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major growth catalyst for the automotive aluminium extrusion sector. EVs, which run partially or fully on electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries, are gaining popularity due to growing environmental awareness. Consumers, companies, and governments are motivated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and rely less on fossil fuels by shifting towards cleaner transportation alternatives. This movement increases the demand for lightweight, high-strength aluminium extrusions, which help reduce vehicle weight, extend driving range, and enhance battery efficiency. For instance, in January 2026, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported that 1,880,370 new battery-electric cars were registered in the EU during 2025, accounting for 17.4% of the new-car market, up from 13.6% in 2024. Such figures highlight how the growing popularity of electric vehicles is propelling demand in the aluminium extrusion market.

Additional Factors Propelling Growth in Automotive Aluminium Extrusions

Beyond electric vehicles, other factors contribute to market expansion. Rising fuel efficiency standards and the need for durable, corrosion-resistant vehicle components are encouraging manufacturers to adopt aluminium extrusions. Increasing automotive production worldwide also fuels demand, as manufacturers seek materials that are lightweight yet strong enough to meet safety and performance requirements. These factors combined are creating a favorable environment for sustained growth in this sector.

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Key Segments That Define the Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Industry

The automotive aluminium extrusion market consists of several important segments. By product type, it includes solid extrusions, hollow extrusions, and semi-hollow extrusions. Alloy types are categorized into 5000 series, 6000 series, 7000 series, and other alloys. Vehicle types covered range from passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, to electric vehicles. Applications include body structures, chassis and suspension systems, crash management systems, battery enclosures, heat exchangers, roof rails and trim, bumper systems, and other structural components. The end users are automotive manufacturers, component suppliers, and aftermarket service providers. More detailed subsegments include specific solid extrusion forms like rods and bars; hollow extrusion shapes such as round and rectangular tubes; and semi-hollow profiles including channels and complex designs.

How Sustainable Practices and Innovation are Shaping Market Trends

Leading companies in the automotive aluminium extrusion market are increasingly focusing on recycled aluminium to promote vehicle lightweighting while reducing embedded carbon emissions. Using recycled aluminium extrusion ingots made from post-consumer scrap helps improve material circularity and minimize the environmental footprint of automotive components without compromising quality. For example, in September 2025, Hydro, a Norway-based aluminium and renewable energy firm, expanded its Hydro CIRCAL recycled aluminium range to include foundry alloys alongside extrusion ingots. These products contain a minimum of 75% post-consumer scrap and are used in automotive applications such as wheels, battery boxes, structural castings, and engine parts. The extrusion ingots boast a verified low carbon footprint of 1.9 kg CO2e per kg of aluminium and come with batch-level traceability and third-party verification by DNV. This expansion allows automakers to increase recycled aluminium use in critical vehicle parts, aligning with decarbonization and circular economy goals.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook for Automotive Aluminium Extrusions

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the automotive aluminium extrusion market in terms of market share and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The continued industrial development and rising vehicle production in Asia-Pacific contribute to this region's dominant position and rapid expansion.

Top Companies Driving the Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market Forward

Several major players dominate this market globally. Key companies include Alcoa Corporation, Novelis Inc., Hindalco Industries Limited, Hydro Extrusions AS, Kobe Steel Ltd., Constellium SE, UACJ Corporation, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, CITIC Dicastal Co. Ltd., Shandong Huajian Aluminium Group Co Ltd., Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company Limited, Guangdong Weiye Aluminium Factory Group Co Ltd., Jindal Aluminium Limited, Exlabesa Building Systems S.U.L., Bonnell Aluminum Inc., Alumil Aluminium Industry SA, Gulf Extrusions Co LLC, Kam Kiu Aluminium Products Sdn Bhd, Banco Aluminium Limited, Maan Aluminium Limited, Century Extrusions Limited, and Bahrain Aluminium Extrusion Company B.S.C. These firms play critical roles in advancing technology, expanding recycled aluminium use, and meeting growing market demands.

In summary, the automotive aluminium extrusion market is on a strong growth path fueled by rising electric vehicle adoption, sustainability efforts, and innovative extrusion technologies. With key regions like Asia-Pacific leading expansion and major companies advancing recycled material integration, the market is well-positioned to meet future automotive industry needs.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market Value Expected To Grow At 7.3% CAGR, Reaching $15 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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