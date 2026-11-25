RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mazayen falcon beauty contest at the 2026 King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival opens tomorrow, Thursday. The festival is the world's largest gathering of falcons. It is organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, and runs through November 30. The contest itself lasts four days, from November 26 to 29.Each round pays out SAR 300,000 for first place, SAR 175,000 for second, SAR 100,000 for third, SAR 30,000 for fourth, and SAR 20,000 for fifth.Thursday's opening day features three rounds: locally bred Hur chicks, Mongolian Hur chicks and Qarnas Mujahham, and Mongolian Hur chicks and Qarnas Mughtar. On Friday, two rounds follow: locally bred Hur Qarnas, and black (Adham) Hur. Saturday also has two rounds, for locally bred Pure Gyr chicks and Pure Gyr Qarnas. The contest wraps up on Sunday with the final two rounds, for Shaheen chicks and Hur Qarnas.This year's festival also includes the Malwah competition alongside the Mazayen. Top falconers from Saudi Arabia and abroad will compete for major cash prizes and for the King Abdulaziz Cups, the King's Sword, and the King's Shalfa.

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

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King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival's Beauty Contest Gets Under Way Tomorrow News Provided By ELAQAT November 25, 2026, 18:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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