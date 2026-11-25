STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christian E. of Stockton, CA is the creator of the No Drip Paint Can, a modified paint container designed to reduce paint drips, spills, and splattering during common painting and handling activities. The device incorporates strategically positioned notches or slots along the perimeter of the can, providing designated openings for excess paint to drain back into the container. This design addresses a common problem encountered by homeowners and professional painters when removing excess paint from brushes, pouring paint into roller pans, or transferring paint between containers.The paint can features slots or notches integrated into the rim on both sides of the handle. When a paintbrush is dipped into the container, users can remove excess paint against the modified rim, allowing the collected paint to flow through the openings and return to the interior of the can rather than running down its exterior. The same configuration provides a return path for paint when pouring from the container to help minimize drips along the sides and reducing paint loss. The design also helps limit spills onto floors, work surfaces, and surrounding material by redirecting excess paint into the can.The modified rim is additionally intended to reduce paint splattering when the lid is reattached. Conventional paint cans can release accumulated paint around the rim when the lid is hammered into place and cause paint to spray onto nearby surfaces. The notched perimeter provides an alternative path for excess paint to drain back into the container before the lid is secured. Through these design modifications, No Drip Paint Can offers a relatively simple improvement to conventional paint containers, with an emphasis on cleaner handling, reduced material waste, and more efficient painting operations.Key features and benefits include:.Integrated rim notches or slots: Incorporates drainage openings around the perimeter of the paint can to redirect excess paint into the container..Reduced brush-cleaning drips: Allows paint to flow back into the can when users remove excess paint from brushes against the rim..Controlled paint pouring: Provides drainage paths that help prevent paint from running down the exterior of the container when transferring paint into roller pans or other receptacles..Minimized lid-installation splatter: Helps reduce paint accumulation around the rim that can contribute to splattering when the lid is hammered back into place..Versatile application: Provides a practical modification for paint containers used by homeowners, professional painters, contractors, and other individuals performing painting projects.No Drip Paint Can addresses several common inconveniences associated with conventional paint containers through a straightforward modification to the can's perimeter. The design is intended to improve paint-handling efficiency, reduce unnecessary cleanup, and minimize material waste during painting projects.Christian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his No Drip Paint Can product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the No Drip Paint Can may contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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No Drip Paint Can Introduces a Modified Rim Design to Reduce Paint Spills and Waste News Provided By InventionHome November 25, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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