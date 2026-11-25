Winter at Burg Hotel Lech

Five-star Property Invites Guests to Ski-in/Ski-out Location with Festive Alpine Traditions Starting December 2, 2026

- Patricia Lucian, Hostess at the Burg HotelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Burg Hotel Lech, a five-star, family-run hotel in the car-free village of Oberlech, Austria, has announced its winter opening for the 2026/27 season from December 2, 2026 through April 18, 2027.The 69-room hotel, run by the Lucian family for three generations since the 1960s, is mainly accessible by cable car and sits on the slopes of Ski Arlberg, Austria's largest contiguous ski resort. Ski Arlberg offers more than 190 miles of groomed runs, including the Langer Zug, one of the steepest groomed runs in the world, along with more than 125 miles of open freeride terrain. The Oberlech ski school runs lessons directly in front of the hotel, as well as a children's ski school for younger guests. Guests can join guided ski tours, including ascents under the full moon, and advanced skiers can go heli-skiing from theMehlsack Mehlsack (2.652 m) and the Schneetäli / Orgelscharte (2.450 m). Cross-country skiers will also find skating and classic trails in the valley.This will be the first winter season for the hotel's new outdoor infinity pool for guests to swim beneath the snow while overlooking the mountains. Open as of August 2026, the 645 square foot pool has heated water, massage jets and an XXL whirlpool lounger, along with a new lift that connects it to both the adults-only spa and the family spa. The pool is part of a renovation completed in stages from 2024 to 2026, which also updated the lobby, evening bar, Lechtaler Stube, Burg Restaurant and parts of the adults-only spa.Off the slopes, the hotel provides snowshoes for guided hikes across the 24 miles of winter hiking trails run through the area, among them the climb to the Kriegeralpe, the Lucian family's alpine lodge, or the nearby Rüfikopf Snowflake Panorama Trail. Horse-drawn carriage rides through the Arlberg are also available, and toboggan runs that start just below the hotel and winding down to Lech on the region's classic“Zipfelbobs,” lit until 9:00 p.m. for night rides.“We love the winter season here in Oberlech. When the village is covered in snow, it really does feel like a fairytale, and we want everyone who stays with us to find their own way to enjoy it,” said Patricia Lucian, Hostess at the Burg Hotel.“Some guests are on the slopes from first lift to last, some are here for snowshoeing, tobogganing or the spa. This year, we're excited to have the new pool to offer another way to enjoy it. After a day out in the snow, guests can swim in heated water looking out at the mountains.”Throughout the holidays, the hotel is decorated with candlelight, fir branches and seasonal touches. During Advent, adult guests can open the BURG Advent Calendar, which holds a different surprise from the hotel each day. Younger guests can join the Kids Club for Christmas crafts, holiday baking and snow activities. On the morning of Christmas Eve, the lobby tree is decorated and Santa Claus arrives with presents for the children. That evening, the Lucian family and the Burg Hotel team gathers with guests in the lobby to sing carols with a string quartet from the Mozarteum Salzburg. On New Year's Eve, the hotel throws a party with a live DJ.In the new year, guests can plan their travel around the Der Weiße Ring in Lech on January 16, 2027, a 13.5 mile ski race that has linked Lech, Zürs, Zug and Oberlech for more than 60 years. Oberlech is one of the four villages on the circuit, so the route is right on the hotel's doorstep. Past competitors include Olympic downhill champion Patrick Ortlieb, who still holds the course record, and Formula One driver David Coulthard. The ring is open to the public all winter, which means guests can ski the full course, hopping on directly from the Burg Hotel.On property, the Burg Hotel invites guests to the Eisbar No. 1, its après-ski bar, which stays open until 7 p.m. and hosts DJ parties three times a week, always inviting guests for a celebration. For dinner, the Burg Restaurant serves Mediterranean and traditional Austrian dishes, and the award-winning Lechtaler Stube serves regionally inspired cuisine, with wine pairings by the Lucian family of sommeliers from the hotel's cellar of around 60,000 bottles.Other events run all winter at the hotel and in the village. In Lech, December brings Christmas markets and visits from St. Nicholas and the Christkind, and Arlberg Weinberg hosts winemaker dinners. At the hotel, Fondue at Helga's takes place in the wood-paneled Fondue Parlor: guests start with cheese fondue and wine, and then hostess Helga turns up the music. A live band plays every week as part of Play It Again, and the calendar also includes Latin Hour and casino nights.For more information on the Burg Hotel Lech, please visit .

Diana Piktel

Imagine PR

+1 212-922-1961

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Burg Hotel Lech Invites Guests for 2026/2027 Winter Season News Provided By Imagine PR November 25, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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