Partnership Brings Ally Bank and Run Nash Together for Nashville's Thanksgiving Morning Running Tradition

- Malain McCormickNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ally Bank and Run Nash today announced a partnership for the 2026 Music City Turkey Trot 5K and 1-Mile Waddle, taking place Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.The Music City Turkey Trot brings runners, walkers, families and friends together to kick off the holiday with movement, connection and a little Thanksgiving fun. With both a 5K and a 1-mile option, the event gives participants a way to make an active start to their holiday celebration.“We love seeing people make the Music City Turkey Trot part of their Thanksgiving tradition,” said Malain McCormick, owner of Run Nash.“Having Ally Bank join us as a partner makes this year even more special. We're excited to work together to bring our community a fun and welcoming way to start the day.”The partnership connects Ally Bank with a Nashville event centered on bringing people together, celebrating community and creating shared experiences.Participants are encouraged to gather their friends and family, put on their favorite festive race gear and join the Thanksgiving morning celebration.For registration, event updates and additional information, visit .About Run NashRun Nash is Nashville's largest locally owned race organization, dedicated to creating memorable running experiences that showcase the city's neighborhoods, landmarks and vibrant community. With a portfolio of signature events, including the Nashville Half Marathon & 5K, Music City July 4th 5K, 9 to 5K and Music City Turkey Trot, Run Nash welcomes runners and walkers of all abilities to experience Music City one mile at a time. For more information, visit .About Ally FinancialAlly Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry leading auto finance business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $203 billion in assets and 9.7 million customers (September 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal financial advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally's seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as financing to well-established asset managers that provide leveraged loans to middle-market companies. Visit .

Kim Dettwiller Burton

Team Strategies, LLC

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ALLY BANK AND MUSIC CITY TURKEY TROT ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY THIS THANKSGIVING News Provided By LEGACY PR November 25, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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