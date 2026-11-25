Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Report 2026

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The Business Research Company's Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive anti-lock braking system (ABS) sector has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by increasing safety demands and technological advancements. This market continues to evolve rapidly as manufacturers and consumers prioritize vehicle safety and performance features. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major segments, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and leading companies shaping this industry.

Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for automotive anti-lock braking systems is expanding swiftly, moving from $62.82 billion in 2025 to $69.55 billion in 2026 at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This historical growth stems from heightened awareness about vehicle safety, mandates for braking safety technologies, increased vehicle production, rising demand for enhanced braking stability, and the expansion of commercial vehicle fleets. Looking ahead, the ABS market is expected to reach $102.81 billion by 2030, maintaining strong momentum with a CAGR of 10.3%. Key factors poised to drive this expansion include the increased adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), greater penetration of electric vehicles, rising demand for integrated safety systems, the shift toward electronic braking technologies, and the growing requirement for advanced braking solutions in heavy-duty vehicles. Future trends are predicted to feature deeper integration of ABS with electronic stability control, broader use of cornering ABS, advanced electronic brakeforce distribution systems, demand for more compact and lightweight ABS components, and wider implementation in commercial and off-highway vehicles.

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Factors Contributing to Growth in the Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

One of the main forces propelling the ABS market forward is the rising volume of vehicle production worldwide. This encompasses the manufacturing of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and other types of road vehicles through streamlined automotive assembly processes. Increasing consumer demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles is motivating manufacturers to expand their production capabilities and raise output levels.

Higher vehicle production directly translates into greater demand for factory-installed braking safety systems on new automobiles. For example, in February 2026, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) reported that Japanese automakers' overseas production of four-wheel vehicles reached 16.36 million units in 2025, with production in Africa surging by 21.2% to 214,107 units compared to 2024. This growth in vehicle manufacture supports the ongoing expansion of the automotive ABS market.

Key Segments Defining the Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

The automotive ABS market is categorized across several important segments:

- Brake Type: including Disc Brake ABS, Drum Brake ABS, and Disc and Drum Combination ABS

- Technology: encompassing Two-Wheel ABS, Four-Wheel ABS, Electronic Stability Control Integrated ABS, Cornering ABS, and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Integrated ABS

- Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket, and Online Retail

- Application: covering Passenger Transportation, Freight Transportation, Agriculture, Construction, Mining, and Military sectors

Further breakdowns include subsegments such as Front Disc Brake ABS and Rear Disc Brake ABS; Rear Drum Brake ABS and Four-Wheel Drum Brake ABS; and combinations like Front Disc Rear Drum ABS or Front Drum Rear Disc ABS.

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How New Developments Are Shaping Opportunities in the Automotive ABS Market

To strengthen supply chains and adapt to evolving safety standards, many top players in the ABS market are focusing on localized manufacturing and forming strategic partnerships, especially for motorcycle ABS. Localized production helps improve supply efficiency, facilitates technology transfer, and tailors braking solutions to specific regional needs.

An example of this is Brembo's June 2026 joint venture with Ningbo SAFE Brakes Systems, called BRSF Active Safety Solutions, aimed at producing single-channel and dual-channel motorcycle ABS for the Indian market. Brembo holds a 60% stake, with a new automated plant in Chakan near Pune that initially employs about 50 workers. The facility plans to scale production and workforce as localization efforts grow, reinforcing the adoption of advanced braking systems for two-wheelers.

Regional Overview of Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Growth

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for automotive ABS and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing area through the forecast period. The market study also examines other regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and expansion opportunities.

Leading Companies Driving the Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Industry

The ABS market features several influential players shaping its competitive landscape. Major companies include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Aisin Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Astemo Ltd., Brembo N.V., Knorr-Bremse AG, Aptiv PLC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., FORVIA, Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co. Ltd., BWI Group, and Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co. Ltd. These organizations continue to innovate and expand their capabilities to meet rising market demands.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 10.3% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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