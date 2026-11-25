MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 26 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and assigning new responsibilities to seventeen IAS, PCS and Secretariat Service officers across key departments.

According to the notification issued from Dehradun, Lalrinliana Fanai (IAS-1997), who is serving as Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been given additional responsibility for the Excise Department.

Dilip Jawalkar (IAS-2003) has been relieved of the additional charge of the Finance Department while continuing in his existing assignments. Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha (IAS-2005) has been shifted from the Technical Education Department and appointed Secretary, AYUSH and AYUSH Education Department.

Brajesh Kumar Sant (IAS-2006) has been moved from his responsibility as Secretary, Industrial Development (Mining), Excise, Director General Mining and given charge as Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare.

Dr R Rajesh Kumar (IAS-2007) who is secretary Housing, state properties, commissioner residence, chief administrator of Uttrakhand Housing and Urban Development Authority has also been given responsibility as Secretary, Industrial Development (Mining) and Director General, Mining.

Yugal Kishore Pant (IAS-2009), Secretary, Departments of Culture, Secretariat Administration, and Director General, Culture, has also been assigned as Secretary, Technical Education. At the same time, Ranjana Rajguru (IAS-2010), who was Secretary, AYUSH and AYUSH Education Department, AYUSH Commissioner and Secretary, Revenue Council, has been posted as Secretary, Planning Department.

The reshuffle also affects senior officers at the level of Additional Secretary. Reena Joshi (IAS-2013), who was Additional Secretary to the Governor, Transport Commissioner, Managing Director of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and Additional Commissioner of the State Health Authority, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Labour Department.

Vineet Kumar (IAS-2013), who is serving as Additional Secretary, Labour, AYUSH and AYUSH Education Departments, Director, Minority Welfare and Managing Director of the Minority Welfare Corporation, has been relieved from the Labour Department.

He has now been posted as Additional Secretary, Jalagam, Minority Welfare Department and Additional Director-cum-Project Director of Jalagam.

Manuj Goyal (IAS-2014), who held the post of Additional Secretary, Higher Education and Technical Education, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Additional Secretary, Finance Department.

Meanwhile, Meharban Singh Bisht (IAS-2016), who was Additional Secretary, Energy Department, Director of UREDA and Registrar, Cooperative Societies, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Home Department.

Abhinav Shah (IAS-2019), who is Additional Secretary, Tourism Department and Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council, has been given responsibility as Additional Secretary, Cooperative Department and Registrar, Cooperative Societies.

Among PCS officers, BS Chalal, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Director, Dairy Development. Ilagiri (PCS), earlier Director, Dairy Development and Director, has now been posted as Additional Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The government has also reassigned Secretariat Service officers. Vikram Singh Yadav, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare, Minority Welfare and Secretariat Administration Department, has been relieved of the charge of Additional Secretary, Minority Welfare Department.

Mahima Ronkali, Additional Secretary, Revenue, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Forest Department. The order directs all officers concerned to hand over charge of their present assignments and immediately assume responsibilities in their new departments.