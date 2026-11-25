MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday renewed his call for a classified briefing on recent technology outages.

“AI is exposing cybersecurity vulnerabilities faster than our defences can keep pace,” the Illinois Democrat wrote on X.

“Recent outages affecting airlines, banks, and even the NSA underscore why I've demanded a classified briefing. We must secure our critical infrastructure before more serious disruptions occur,” he said, referring to the National Security Agency.

Krishnamoorthi serves on the House Intelligence Committee. A classified briefing would allow officials to discuss information restricted on national security grounds.

The public accounts of the disruptions do not establish that artificial intelligence caused them. The Federal Aviation Administration and JPMorgan Chase said they had found no evidence of a cyberattack behind their respective outages, while the NSA attributed its disruption to routine maintenance.

Krishnamoorthi first publicly called for an immediate classified briefing on November 16, citing outages affecting airlines, banks and technology companies.

He asked whether critical infrastructure was secure, which vulnerabilities needed attention and what was being done to prevent more serious disruptions.

Wednesday's post did not identify the agency or official from whom he sought the briefing, or say whether one had been scheduled.

The FAA said a technical problem prompted a nationwide halt to flight departures at about 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on November 13. Air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m.

“Based on all available evidence, we have no indication that this was a cyberattack or an outside nefarious actor,” the agency said in a November 15 statement.

JP Morgan Chase said on November 16 that a software bug in its internal hardware systems had caused a temporary disruption. It said there was no evidence the problem was cyber-related.

The bank said transactions involving other banks might also have been affected, but described the problem as non-systemic and said customers retained access to their accounts and funds.

The NSA said on November 17 that it had experienced“temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.” Some internal systems were affected, but capabilities essential to its mission remained fully operational, the agency said.