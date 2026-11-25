MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor and politician Ravi Kishan recollected his days of struggle and pain as he spoke about his journey as an actor.

The actor appeared on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. During the episode, the actor, who is also the Member of Lok Sabha from the Gorakhpur constituency shared that his father was against his decision of taking up the art of acting.

He shared,“My father was a priest, and he had a milk business. He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up real bad with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He told me, 'You want to become a female dancer?' The cinema as an industry wasn't accepted as a respectful profession in the 90s”.

“I told him, 'No, Papa'. Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me thinking I had brought shame to the family”, he added.

Ravi Kishan has had a remarkable career across Indian cinema and politics. He began his acting journey in Hindi films in the 1990s, he found widespread stardom through Bhojpuri cinema, and emerged as one of its biggest faces. His filmography spans Hindi, Telugu and other regional industries, with notable performances in 'Tere Naam', 'Mukkabaaz' and 'Laapataa Ladies'.

He entered electoral politics by contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate from Jaunpur, but lost. He joined the BJP in 2017, and won Gorakhpur in 2019 and retained the constituency in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.