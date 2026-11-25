MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 26 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday ordered a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring 17 IPS and PPS officers and assigning them new responsibilities across districts, intelligence units, PAC battalions and specialised wings.

The transfer order was issued by the Home Department with immediate effect. As part of the reshuffle, Manjunath TC, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nainital has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 31st Battalion PAC, Rudrapur. In another key move, Commandant of the 46th Battalion PAC, Rudrapur, Pankaj Bhatt has been appointed Commandant of IRB-I, Bailpadav.

While, Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Manikant Mishra has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar, replacing his previous assignment in the intelligence wing.

The government has also shifted Police Superintendent, Cyber Crime Sector, Dehradun, Amit Srivastava-I, who will now serve as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tehri, Shweta Choubey has been appointed Commandant, IRB-II, while Police Superintendent at Police Headquarters, Amit Srivastava-II has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Chamoli. Commandant of the 31st Battalion PAC, Rudrapur, Devendra Pincha has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Pauri. Similarly, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi has been appointed Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital.

Similarly, Commandant of IRB-II Vishakha Ashok Bhadane has been moved to Police Headquarters as Superintendent of Police, while Superintendent, Kashipur, Ajay Ganapati Kumbhar has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Among other important changes, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pauri, Sarvesh Pawar has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Security, at Intelligence Headquarters.

Superintendent of Police, Bageshwar, Jitendra Mehra has been shifted to Police Headquarters as Superintendent of Police. Superintendent of Police, Security, Intelligence Headquarters, Sarita Dobal has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Tehri, while Commandant of IRB-I Harish Verma has been posted as Commandant of the 46th Battalion PAC, Rudrapur.

Superintendent of Police, Chamoli, Surjeet Pawar has been transferred to Police Headquarters as Superintendent of Police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Traffic Directorate, Shahzehan Javed Khan has been given charge as Superintendent of Police, Fire Services. Superintendent of Police (City), Nainital, Jagdish Chandra has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Bageshwar.

The government has directed all transferred officers to assume charge of their new assignments immediately and submit joining and charge reports through the Director General of Police to the state government.