The foundation's flagship Ruwwad Zayed program is inviting exceptional Emirati and Arab students living in the UAE to apply to receive full tuition funding, leadership development, mentoring and personal support. Scholarships are available for a range of master's programmes at 14 participating universities. Expanded program builds on the successful launch of the first cohort, which saw 950 applications for the original 50 places. Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Zayed Education Foundation has opened applications for Ruwwad Zayed for the 2027/28 academic year, with up to 100 scholarships available for exceptional Emirati and Arab students living in the UAE. The expanded intake of 100 is double the 50 scholarship places offered in the program's first year, when the Foundation received more than 950 applications. Scholarships cover selected master's programmes at 14 participating UAE universities. Successful applicants will receive full funding for tuition and mandatory university fees, alongside tailored leadership development, and personal, academic, and wellbeing support. A monthly living stipend is also available based on financial need and scholars will become lifelong members of a community of peers, mentors, and partners. Guided by the values of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Zayed Education Foundation believes progress begins when societies invest in people, support ambitious ideas and bring communities and institutions together. Ruwwad Zayed puts this belief into practice by developing purpose-driven leaders committed to serving society, with the aim of creating a new generation equipped to address national and regional priorities while also contributing to stronger, more resilient communities. A spokesperson from the Zayed Education Foundation, said:“Education can transform a young person's future, but it's true value lies in how that knowledge is used to serve others. Through Ruwwad Zayed, we aim to equip scholars with the knowledge, judgement, and confidence to lead with purpose, contribute to society, and help build a better future for generations to come.” The participating universities are: Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, Abu Dhabi University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, American University of Sharjah, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of Sharjah and Zayed University. Applicants must meet the published eligibility criteria and have applied to a participating master's program. Selection will consider academic achievements, motivations, leadership potential, and community contributions. A confirmed university offer is not required to begin the scholarship application, although any award will be conditional on securing admission. Applications close in 2027. Interested applicants can explore the courses and institutions taking part, check the requirements, and access application guidance through the Ruwwad Zayed program page. Candidates are encouraged to apply early and check the separate admissions deadlines for their chosen university.