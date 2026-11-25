MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A freshwater pearl tribute to the nation's maritime heritage, released exclusively for the 55th anniversary. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: As the UAE marks its 55th National Day on 2 December, Piece of You unveils the Limited Edition Emirati Pearl Necklace, an exclusive anniversary release inspired by the nation's deep connection with the sea.

The UAE's story has long been intertwined with the sea, where generations of fishermen and pearl divers found their livelihood and strength. Delicate freshwater pearls come together in a graceful 18KT gold silhouette as a tribute to that heritage, while a discreet 55 motif on the back of the chain marks the milestone year. The necklace is available in yellow, rose or white gold.

The necklace is the hero of Piece of You's National Day offering, alongside the UAE Pride Collection, an edit of gold and diamond jewellery that translates the nation's symbols, from the falcon to the flag, into pieces made for gifting and everyday wear. Priced at AED 5,057.50, the necklace is offered at 15% off its regular price as part of the National Day celebrations.

About Piece of You:

Piece of You is a division of Pure Gold Group, which established its footprint in the jewelry industry with Pure Gold Jewellers in the United Arab Emirates 30 years ago. Over nearly three decades, Pure Gold Jewellers has evolved significantly, boasting over 125 stores across the Middle East and Asia, along with two factories in India and one in China. The company employs more than 2,000 skilled craftsmen and professionals who are committed to meeting the needs of its expanding clientele. As part of the Pure Gold Group, Piece of You provides customers with precisely what they seek, backed by the quality and reliability associated with Pure Gold Jewellers.