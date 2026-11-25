MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Culver City agency is adding creative capacity, paid media depth and retention work to become the leading beauty marketing agency for DTC skincare, cosmetic and hair care brands.

Culver City, CA, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North Social is increasing its investment in its beauty marketing agenc practice, with the stated goal of becoming the leading marketing partner for skincare, cosmetics and hair care brands. The agency runs paid social, influencer marketing, Klaviyo email, search engine optimization, Shopify web design and in-house photo and video production for beauty brands from its office in Culver City. Every engagement stays month to month.

A Beauty Marketing Agency Built Around In-House Creative

True North Social produces beauty ad creative with its own photography and video crew. The crew shoots product photography, short-form video and UGC-style content every month, on location across Los Angeles. Monthly production keeps new creative ready before ad fatigue raises a brand's cost per purchase.

The expansion adds three commitments for beauty clients. The first is a monthly creative refresh for every active paid social account. The second is creator content run as ads through influencer whitelisting on Meta and TikTok. The third is a retention program built on Klaviyo replenishment flows, timed to how long a bottle of serum or a tube of foundation actually lasts.

A $590 Billion Beauty Market Is Moving to Video and Social Commerce

McKinsey & Company expects the global beauty market to grow 5% a year and reach $590 billion by 2030, according to its 2026 State of Beauty analysi. Skincare, hair care, fragrance and color cosmetics are the market's four core categories. Fragrance has now passed color cosmetics to become the third largest.

The US market keeps adding dollars. Circana report that US prestige beauty sales rose 4% to $36 billion in 2025, and mass beauty sales rose 5% to $72.7 billion. Makeup stayed the largest prestige category at +4%. Prestige skincare grew 3%. Hair was the fastest-growing prestige category in dollars, and it's the only prestige beauty category where most sales happen online.

Where shoppers buy has changed faster than what they buy. E-commerce now accounts for 28% of global beauty sales, and McKinsey expects it to drive most of the category's growth through 2030, with social commerce as the fastest-growing channel. TikTok's beauty sales are on track to reach $4 billion in 2026, about 2% of US beauty sales, after growing roughly 260% a year since 2023. Shoppable video drives 66% of TikTok's beauty sales. Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Sephora and TikTok together account for just under half of the US beauty market.

That shift is the reason for the expansion. A beauty brand that sells through shoppable video needs new video every month, and most can't staff a studio for it.

Skincare, Cosmetics and Hair Care Sell Differently

Each beauty category needs its own campaign logic. A serum sells on ingredients. A foundation sells on shade range. A hair mask sells on the before and after. True North Social builds each skincare marketing agenc engagement from the product first, then picks the channel, the creative format and the budget.

Launch paths have also changed. Indie beauty brands usually launch DTC on Shopify, prove demand with paid social, and pitch Sephora or Ulta Beauty with the sales data. TikTok Shop now sits in the middle of that path, because the creator video and the checkout live in the same app. True North Social plans paid media across Meta, TikTok and Google Shopping so launch spend follows the buyer.

Compliance Is Now Part of Beauty Advertising

Skincare ad claims carry more regulatory weight than they did three years ago. The FDA describes the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) as the most significant expansion of its authority over cosmetics since 1938. MoCRA requires cosmetics companies to keep records supporting safety substantiation and to report serious adverse events. The FDA also treats a product that claims to treat or prevent a condition, such as acne, as a drug.

True North Social reviews every skincare and cosmetics marketing agenc ad claim before launch. A claim that crosses from cosmetic into drug territory can get an ad rejected by Meta and a brand a warning letter.

"Beauty is the category where creative wears out fastest and claims get checked hardest," said Kenny Bost, co-founder of True North Social. "We're putting more of our studio and our media buying behind beauty brands because that's where a team that shoots, buys and reports under one roof makes the biggest difference."

Published Results in Beauty and Wellness

True North Social's beauty results are published on its case study pages. Oya Beauty, a professional hair color brand, gained 18,000 new Instagram followers in under 12 months, with a 2,516% increase in social media engagement. Therabody, the wellness technology company behind the Theragun, saw Instagram engagement rise 700% and followers grow 250% under True North Social's social media management, Meta Ads and monthly photo and video production.

The agency measures beauty accounts on ROAS, CPA, MER and LTV, reconciled against Shopify revenue rather than platform-reported numbers alone. Conversions API and GA4 feed purchase data back to Meta.

How Beauty Brands Can Start

Beauty brands begin with a free consultation and an audit of their Meta account, product feed and tracking. True North Social quotes each brand after that review and does not require an annual contract. Brands can see the full service scope on the agency's marketing agency for beauty brand page.

About True North Social

We are a social media marketing agency helping brands thrive across digital marketing channels. Social media management, websites, Facebook ads, Google ads, and search engine optimization are just a few services we specialize in. It's our goal to help clients understand how we can adapt what makes them great into something that can extend their reach and help them grow.

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