MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fervo Energy Company (“Fervo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FRVO) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Fervo Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's May 2026 initial public offering (the“IPO”).

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If you are an investor in Fervo and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than January 19, 2027 for an opportunity to be lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

According to the complaint, on or about May 13, 2026, Fervo conducted its IPO, selling 80.5 million shares of Class A common stock to the public at the offering price of $27.00 per share.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement for the IPO was materially false and misleading and omitted to state (1) that Fervo's pilot plant was experiencing inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline; (2) that Fervo's Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) operations were experiencing significant injected water loss at a level above the rate the Company's commercial plans required; (3) that Fervo's drilling costs were not declining as represented, including as misleadingly represented given previously published data; (4) that Fervo lacked sufficient transmission capacity to deliver power to its California customers as planned, including the transmission path underlying the Company's approximately 290 MW of rights which was scheduled for retirement before Cape Station Phase II's targeted 2028 COD; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the complaint, on October 6, 2026, during market hours, Morpheus Research published a short report alleging that Fervo has failed to disclose existential issues related to inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline, excessive water loss, seismicity-related equipment damage, transmission capacity, and ballooning costs, and that in some cases, Fervo appears to have presented altered data and made material misstatements to investors, including in its IPO Registration Statement.

The complaint alleges that by the commencement of this action, the Company's stock price had closed as low as $7.79 per share, a more than 71% decline from the $27 per share IPO price.

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CONTACT:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

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KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

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Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

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