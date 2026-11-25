MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A study of 100 UK retail sites finds no retailer has yet mastered search and discovery in the Agentic Commerce era

London, UK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heywa Labs, the company behind the Heywa Studio Generative UX platform, announced today the launch of Discovery IQ, a benchmark of how well 100 UK retail sites help shoppers find, compare and choose products. Each site was tested three weeks before Black Friday with nine searches, from an exact product name to a gift request, across 10 retail sectors.







Introduction Discovery IQ - A new benchmark for measuring search & discovery on UK retailers.

The benchmark found that no UK retailer has yet mastered search and discovery. The highest-scoring site reached 67 out of 100, and none reached 70.

Market context

Agentic commerce, in which software agents search, compare and buy on a shopper's behalf, is arriving in the UK. Meta launched Muse, its personal agent, in the UK on 24 November 2026, with Christmas shopping among its headline uses.

Gartner predicts that by the end of 2027, at least one new AI-based conversational interface will disrupt traditional search and browse, reaching at least 10% of a market it valued at nearly $18 billion in 2025. In its June 2026 Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Gartner also says that ranking by relevance alone has become a commodity and is no longer enough.

Why Heywa Labs ran the benchmark

Shoppers are starting to describe what they want in their own words, and Heywa Labs set out to test whether UK retail sites can keep up. "A waterproof jacket for the school run that I'd also want to wear into work" is a normal request in a shop. The benchmark tested what happens when searches like that are typed into 100 UK retail sites.

Key findings

Sites find what shoppers can name, and lose them when they describe something.



Names work, problems don't. 73% of sites get an exact product name right. Describe an everyday problem, such as "my scalp is really flaky and itchy", and only 11% do.

Gifts and comparisons fail outright. Not one of the 100 sites got a gift search right, and not one got a head-to-head comparison right.

The misses are specific. One site answered "Christmas gift for my husband" with seven baby soft toys. Another answered "fleece under £100" with an £8.75 headband. Bundles are almost absent. An outfit, a skincare routine, the tools to put up a fence: shoppers need sets of products to solve a problem, not one-off items. Only 4% of the 100 sites delivered one.

What it means

The benchmark points to a gap between finding and choosing. UK retail sites are far better at understanding what a shopper types than at helping the shopper decide. The average score across the 100 sites was 43 out of 100, no sector averaged above 50, and no site scored 4 out of 5 on any single dimension.

That gap matters more as agentic shopping arrives. Shopping agents such as Muse can search, compare and buy on a shopper's behalf, so a site that cannot explain how two products differ, recommend a gift or assemble a bundle gives an agent little to work with. Gartner expects guided selling assistants, which help shoppers discover and choose products, to become part of the core discovery experience.

With the highest score at 67, the benchmark found no clear leader. The retailers that close the gap between finding and choosing first are likely to set the standard.

Read the full report here.

Want to see the Discovery IQ for your own site? Visit heywalabs.com/discovery-iq







A summary of the findings from the 2026 Discovery IQ report

About Heywa Labs

Heywa Labs builds Generative UX: consumer experiences that adapt to each person's intent, instead of fixed search, navigation and hand-designed journeys. Its main B2B product, Heywa Studio, lets businesses turn a catalogue of products, services, listings or experiences into interactive, visual, on-brand experiences. These include shopping concierges, product advisors, adaptive quizzes, campaign landing pages and travel or property discovery.

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