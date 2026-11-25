MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder Marcelo Medina welcomed Miami nightlife pioneers and longtime supporters to La Otra's seventh-anniversary celebration in Wynwood, featuring music by DJ Marco Brito and live performances.

Miami, FL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven years in, iconic Miami nightclub La Otra continues to make its mark on Miami's nightlife scene. On Saturday, November 21, the Wynwood hotspot celebrated its seventh anniversary with an exclusive evening sponsored by Santa Teresa Rum, bringing together Miami nightlife pioneers, longtime supporters, friends of the venue and members of the city's hospitality community.







Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Hosted by founder and hospitality entrepreneur Marcelo Medina, the anniversary celebration paid tribute to La Otra's journey from its original Brickell location to becoming a Wynwood nightlife staple. Guests enjoyed an energetic night of music led by DJ Marco Brito, alongside special performances by dancers and a live saxophonist, with Santa Teresa Rum adding to the evening's festivities.

Since opening in Brickell in 2019, La Otra has established itself as a fixture in Miami's ever-changing nightlife scene. Recognizing Wynwood's growing potential, Medina relocated the venue in 2021, bringing its signature energy to one of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods.

At the heart of La Otra is its signature concept, Two Vibes, One House, combining a high-energy indoor nightclub with an open-air terrace. The two distinct spaces allow guests to move between the dance floor and a more relaxed social atmosphere, with late-night programming continuing until 5 a.m.

“Miami is always changing, and that's what makes it exciting. When we moved to Wynwood, I saw an opportunity to create something different. Seven years later, what matters most isn't just staying open - it's giving people a reason to keep coming back,” said Marcelo Medina.

La Otra's evolution has also been a family collaboration. Both its original Brickell location and current Wynwood home were designed by Casa Medina Design Studio, founded by Marcelo's sisters, Olga and María Alexandra Medina. The studio helped bring the venue's dual personality to life, balancing high-energy entertainment with intimate spaces designed for connection.

Over the years, La Otra has welcomed artists including David Bisbal, Jhayco, Morat, Guaynaa and Juan Magán, and even inspired a song named after the venue by Venezuelan band Rawayana. The venue has also hosted Miami Music Week programming and collaborated with brands including Estrella Galicia, Telemundo, TikTok and Bacardí.

Saturday's anniversary brought together familiar faces from Miami's nightlife community, including pioneers who have helped shape the city's entertainment scene, for a celebration of the relationships, music and experiences that have defined La Otra over the past seven years.

As La Otra enters its eighth year, the celebration served as a reminder of the venue's staying power and its continued place in Miami nightlife.

Seven years. Two homes. One Miami.

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About La Otra:

Founded in 2019 and led by Marcelo Medina, La Otra is a Wynwood nightlife destination combining an indoor nightclub and open-air terrace, bringing together music, entertainment, and social experiences under one roof at 55 NE 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137 @laotramiami | laotramiami.com

Media Approved Images from La Otra's 7th Anniversary Celebration

Press Inquiries

Cristobal Haro

cristobal [at] laotramiami.com

