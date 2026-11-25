MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National tender rejections climb toward 14% and refrigerated rejections reach 23% as Thanksgiving capacity tightens and spot rates move higher.

- Alex Fuller, Vice President of Commercial IntelligenceCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHICAGO, November 24, 2026 - The U.S. truckload market is entering holiday peak season with limited excess capacity, creating increased risk of routing-guide failures and higher spot-market costs over the next several weeks.National truckload spot rates have increased to approximately $3.60 per mile, more than 50% above last year, while national tender rejection rates have climbed back toward 14%. Refrigerated capacity is particularly constrained, with reefer tender rejections now around 23% as Thanksgiving food shipments compete for a limited supply of trucks.The important shift is not simply that freight rates are high. Rates have remained elevated for months. Peak-season freight is now entering a market that was already constrained before the holiday surge began.“Peak season isn't creating a tight freight market from scratch, it's adding pressure to a market that already had very little capacity to spare,” said Alex Fuller, Vice President of Commercial Intelligence at TRAFFIX.“Over the next several weeks, higher shipment volumes combined with drivers taking holiday home time could quickly increase routing-guide failures and spot-market costs.”Recent SONAR data is already showing that pressure. More than one in eight contract tenders are being rejected nationally, while first-tender acceptance has fallen to approximately 88%. When freight moves deeper into the routing guide, costs increase quickly, with second- and third-tender premiums now running roughly 11% and 20% above first-tender pricing.Key freight market indicators:.Spot rates: Approximately $3.60 per mile, remaining more than 50% above last year..Tender rejections: Approximately 13.5–13.7% nationally, with refrigerated freight near 23%..Capacity: Driver home time and holiday scheduling are reducing available capacity just as peak-season demand begins to increase..Routing guides: First-tender acceptance has slipped to approximately 88%, increasing reliance on more expensive backup carriers and spot coverage..Diesel: Fuel prices have moderated from recent highs, providing some relief, but capacity - rather than fuel - is currently the primary driver of spot-market pressure..Intermodal: Rail remains an attractive relief valve for flexible long-haul freight, with intermodal pricing maintaining a significant discount to truckload.While some capacity should return immediately after Thanksgiving, TRAFFIX expects another tightening cycle as the market approaches Christmas and year-end shipping deadlines.“Shippers should be prioritizing critical freight, tendering loads earlier and confirming capacity directly with core carriers,” Fuller added.“Even with diesel moving lower, finding a truck at the last minute is likely to become more difficult and more expensive as peak season progresses.”For freight that can accommodate additional transit time, shippers should also continue evaluating intermodal opportunities as a way to reduce both cost and exposure to constrained truckload capacity.The full November 23 market update, including additional analysis and strategic recommendations for shippers, is available at:About TRAFFIXFounded in 1979, TRAFFIX is a leading North American third-party logistics provider (3PL), delivering customized transportation and supply chain solutions across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its comprehensive service portfolio includes full truckload, temperature-controlled transportation, flatbed, less-than-truckload, intermodal, drayage, expedited transportation, warehousing and managed transportation solutions. For more information, visit .

Courtney Young

TRAFFIX

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TRAFFIX Bi-Weekly Freight Market Update - November 23, 2026

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TRAFFIX: Holiday Peak Arrives in an Already-Tight Truckload Market News Provided By TRAFFIX November 25, 2026, 18:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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