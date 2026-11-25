- Terry Carson Malone, owner of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, TX

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Feed Seniors Now campaign also raises $25,645.78 for Lubbock Meals on Wheels, helping provide weekend meals for homebound seniors.

For a homebound senior, an empty pantry can mean more than a missed meal. It can mean an entire weekend of uncertainty, especially for older adults who cannot drive, struggle with limited mobility, or live on a fixed income.

But this year, the Lubbock community sent its seniors a powerful message: You are not forgotten, and you are not alone.

Through an extraordinary outpouring of generosity, the 2026 Feed Seniors Now campaign, organized by Comfort Keepers of Lubbock in support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, collected a record-breaking 20,249 pounds of food and $25,645.78 in monetary donations for the Weekend Meal Bag Program.

The results represent more than 4,000 additional pounds of food and over $7,000 more in donations than the previous year, marking an incredible milestone in the community's ongoing fight against senior hunger.

More Than a Record: Thousands of Reasons to Celebrate

Behind every bag of groceries, every donated dollar, and every volunteer hour is a simple but powerful act of compassion.

Local families filled shopping carts with extra groceries. Businesses stepped forward to support the cause. Volunteers donated their time. And together, the people of Lubbock turned individual acts of generosity into a record-breaking effort to help older neighbors facing food insecurity.

"Every donation tells a senior, 'You are not forgotten.' I'm grateful to our Lubbock community for showing seniors they are seen, valued, and cared for," said Lisa Carson, Administrator of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock.

While the campaign's record-setting numbers are worth celebrating, the true success lies in what those donations will mean for the seniors who depend on them.

For someone who cannot simply get into a car and head to the grocery store, having food available over the weekend can provide something just as important as nourishment: peace of mind.

When Friday's Meal Delivery Isn't Enough

For many homebound seniors, weekday meal deliveries are an essential lifeline. But hunger doesn't take the weekend off.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels currently serves more than 1,100 people each day and over 660 individuals on weekends. Its Weekend Meal Bag Program helps bridge the gap by providing shelf-stable food to homebound individuals who may otherwise struggle to access meals on Saturdays and Sundays.

For older adults living alone, managing health challenges, or stretching limited retirement income, these additional meals can make an enormous difference.

And as the need for senior food assistance continues to grow, so does the importance of programs like Feed Seniors Now. Because no senior should have to wonder on Friday whether there will be enough food to make it through Sunday.

A Community That Refuses to Look Away

What makes Feed Seniors Now remarkable isn't simply the amount of food collected. It's the willingness of an entire community to recognize a problem and do something about it.

Through the partnership between Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels, local residents and businesses have an opportunity to help address a challenge that often goes unseen.

Senior hunger isn't always visible. It may be an older neighbor who quietly skips a meal to make groceries last longer or someone who can no longer make the trip to the store without assistance.

These are the individuals at the heart of Feed Seniors Now.

And in 2026, Lubbock answered their needs with a record-breaking show of support.

24 Years of Caring, and a Commitment That Goes Beyond the Front Door

For Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, supporting the community's older adults isn't simply part of a campaign. It's a reflection of the agency's mission and the relationships it has built with West Texas families over the past 24 years.

As a women-led, family-oriented in-home care agency, Comfort Keepers understands that helping seniors maintain their independence and quality of life involves more than assistance inside the home. Access to nutritious food, meaningful connections, and a supportive community are all important parts of aging with dignity.

That commitment to care has earned the agency's leadership national recognition, including the Heart of Comfort Keepers Award and Diamond Club Award in 2025, and the Quest for Excellence Award in 2023.

For owner Terry Carson Malone, however, the greatest reward is seeing the community come together for the people who need it most.

"We have some incredibly generous people in Lubbock, and every year they remind me why I'm so proud to call this community home. What we accomplished together this year is something everyone should feel proud of," said Terry Carson Malone, owner of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock.

The Record Has Been Broken. The Mission Continues.

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock extends its sincere appreciation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, the Feed Seniors Now committee, participating businesses, volunteers, and every individual who contributed to the campaign's success.

The food and funds collected in 2026 represent an extraordinary achievement, but they also serve as a reminder that the need for senior food assistance doesn't end when a campaign concludes.

With another year of Feed Seniors Now ahead, Comfort Keepers hopes Lubbock will continue building on this momentum, bringing even more neighbors, businesses, and families together in support of local seniors.

Because the real victory isn't the number on the scale or the amount on the donation check.

It's knowing that somewhere in Lubbock, an older neighbor can open the pantry this weekend and find something to eat.

For more information about Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and its community involvement, visit Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, call 806-687-7800, or email comfortkeepers.

Terry Carson Malone

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, TX

+1 806-687-7800



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Lubbock Comes Together to Feed Its Seniors: Comfort Keepers Celebrates Record-Breaking 20,249 Pounds of Food Collected News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® November 25, 2026, 18:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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