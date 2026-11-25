Without a court-ordered parenting plan defining custody, roles and schedules, children become collateral damage in routine logistical disputes.

- Jake Hornstein, Co-Founder & Executive DirectorCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) announces a $15,000 charitable gift from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to support Co-Parent Engagement in Education. The program produces child development-informed materials for unmarried and separated parents raising children across two homes.Thousands of four-year-olds miss out on Florida's Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) due to co-parenting logistical conflicts, causing chronic absenteeism, early program withdrawal or non-enrollment. Under Florida's VPK guidelines, children must maintain 80% attendance to remain eligible for program funding-a rate at-risk when parents struggle to coordinate schedules between two households. By teaching parents how to integrate early learning principles into a court-ordered co-parenting strategy, the program mitigates these disruptions to ensure children consistently attend VPK and enter kindergarten ready to learn.“We could have satisfied grant obligations by producing the materials and calling it a day,” said Jake Hornstein, Co-Founder and Executive Director of OCHR.“Instead, it fueled a much larger effort, and that's the partnerships we've developed with entire school districts and early learning coalitions across the Suncoast Credit Union branch footprint.”Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates four cents to the Foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated more than $68 million.“Suncoast Credit Union was founded more than 90 years ago by educators, so children have always been near and dear to our hearts,” said Jeff Kunberger, executive director of Suncoast Credit Union Foundations.“We're proud to stand with Our Children Have Rights and provide financial support, knowing it will make a world of difference in the lives of children and families.”About Our Children Have RightsOur Children Have Rights is a Clearwater-based nonprofit organization that protects the rights of children to have access to both parents by providing education, resources and support services for successful co-parenting strategies. No cost services include 1-on-1 direct support/coaching, parenting plan development, in-person/virtual workshops, and navigation support. Established in 2021, the organization has been recognized with prestigious awards, such as the DeBartolo Family Foundation's Spirit of Humanity, AMPLIFY Clearwater Community Spirit, Generation AMPED and Launch Award, as well as the FL Institute of Child Welfare's Professional of the Year Runner Up '24 &'25. For more information, visit OCHR.About Suncoast Credit UnionSuncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in Florida, the seventh largest in the United States by membership and the 10th largest by assets, with more than $22 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hills-borough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast operates 98 full-service branches and serves more than 1.5 million members statewide. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works or attends school in Suncoast's service area is eligible for membership. In August 2026, members of Launch Credit Union approved a merger with Suncoast. Launch will operate as Launch, a Branch of Suncoast Credit Union, during the transition period while the organizations work toward full operational integration by mid-2027. Guided by its "people helping people" philosophy, Suncoast is dedicated to supporting the communities it serves. Since 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $68 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education and emotional well-being of children. For more information, visit suncoast or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Jake Hornstein

Our Children Have Rights

+1 516-652-7880

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SUNCOAST CREDIT UNION FOUNDATION PROVIDES $15,000 TO OUR CHILDREN HAVE RIGHTS News Provided By OUR CHILDREN HAVE RIGHTS November 25, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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