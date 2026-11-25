Qatar Tourism today officially opened Skeek Al Doha, a new cultural tourism experience connecting five heritage destinations through a walkable route in the heart of historic Doha. The route was inaugurated by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, at a ceremony attended by H.E. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The opening ceremony brought together several former residents of the heritage houses, including Yousef Al Zaman, who once lived in Bayt Al Zaman and delivered a speech reflecting on his personal connection to the house. Their presence added a personal dimension to the occasion, reconnecting the restored spaces with the people and communities who were once part of their history.

Open to the public until mid-May 2027, the route brings five restored heritage destinations together in a connected visitor experience, returning historic buildings, some of which have remained inaccessible for decades, to public use.

Each destination presents a different aspect of the city's story. Fereej Al Asmakh explores traditional neighbourhood life and community customs; Bayt Al Zaman reflects Doha's architecture, trade and family memories; the Founder's House traces Qatar's roots, leadership values and national identity; Doha Stadium documents the early development of football in the country; and Dar Al Kutub celebrates knowledge, archives and rare books.

Skeek Al Doha advances Qatar Tourism's efforts to diversify the country's tourism offering in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. By adapting historic buildings for contemporary use, the initiative combines heritage preservation with visitor engagement, creating opportunities to experience Qatar beyond its established attractions, sporting events and entertainment venues. It also provides scope for private-sector participation across hospitality, retail, food and beverage, and the creative industries, contributing to Doha's cultural economy.

Developed with input from the local community, the six-month programme will feature workshops, performances and seasonal activities reflecting Qatar's traditions and calendar. More than 80 vendors will be present across the venue, offering visitors a range of retail, food and beverage experiences. Planned highlights include celebrations for Qatar National Day, National Sport Day, Ramadan and Eid.

Skeek Al Doha is open seven days a week until 15 May 2027. Market and exhibition spaces operate daily from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, while cafés and restaurants are open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Sunday to Thursday and until 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.