MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Featuring five-layer cushioned hard courts designed for comfort, performance and players of all ages and abilities

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection has announced the introduction of its new tennis courts, further strengthening the property's sports and recreational facilities. Located within the beachfront resort at Jumeirah Beach Residence, the new courts feature an International Tennis Federation (ITF)-certified playing surface, designed to accommodate everyone from beginners and recreational players to experienced athletes seeking professional-standard playing conditions.

A key feature of the new courts is the five-layer cushioning system incorporated into the hard-court surface. Designed to offer a softer feel underfoot, the cushioning helps reduce the impact experienced during movement, particularly on the knees and joints. The surface combines the durability and consistency associated with hard courts with an additional level of comfort, supporting an enjoyable playing experience across different age groups and skill levels.

The courts also feature a medium-speed surface, striking a balance between ball pace and control. The playing conditions allow beginners to develop their technique with greater confidence, offering sufficient time to prepare and execute shots, while providing experienced players with the responsiveness needed for faster rallies, precise shot placement and competitive matches.

Adding to the resort's tennis expertise is Kira Nagy, former Hungarian professional tennis player and in-house tennis coach at Al Habtoor Grand Resort. With an accomplished career on the international tennis circuit, including appearances at Grand Slam tournaments and multiple titles on the ITF circuit, Nagy brings extensive competitive experience and a deep understanding of the technical elements that influence performance on court.

Commenting on the new courts, Kira Nagy said,“A great tennis experience begins with the quality of the playing surface. What makes these courts special is the combination of five layers of cushioning and a medium-speed surface, offering a softer feel underfoot while maintaining the pace and consistency needed for competitive play. Whether someone is picking up a racket for the first time or has years of experience, the courts provide an excellent balance of comfort, control and performance.”

The introduction of the new courts reflects Al Habtoor Grand Resort's continued commitment to providing diverse recreational experiences that cater to a wide range of interests and abilities. From younger players discovering the sport and beginners developing their skills to experienced tennis enthusiasts seeking professional-standard playing conditions, the facilities offer an inviting environment for both recreational and competitive play.

About Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection:

Nestled on Dubai's pristine Jumeirah Beach, 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 35 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, the beachfront resort, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection is the ideal destination for travellers. The resort is located within proximity to all attractions including Marina Mall, Ain Dubai, Dubai Harbour and the JBR Walk. It offers 342 spacious rooms and suites with elegant furnishing and connecting rooms for families that overlook the Arabian Gulf. Guests can explore a variety of restaurants and bars, fitness center, kids and adults pools, water slides, tennis, kids club and spa. The large meeting rooms, ballroom and club lounge are ideal for business travellers. The outside event spaces make it an excellent location for weddings and events.