New updates across AlignTM Oral Health Suite, Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro, iTeroTM Design Suite and Invisalign Smile ArchitectTM support connected restorative and orthodontic workflows

New ClinCheck® visualisation tools and expanded Invisalign® treatment capabilities support orthodontists in personalising treatment planning and managing complex clinical cases.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTeroTM intraoral scanners, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software, has announced the availability in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)* of a series of innovations, designed to help orthodontists and general practitioners improve patient education, streamline workflows, and support integrated restorative and ortho-restorative treatment planning through the AlignTM Digital Platform. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The new innovations combine AI-powered diagnostics, advanced treatment visualisation, and connected digital workflows that help doctors identify oral health concerns, communicate treatment recommendations, and deliver care with greater efficiency and confidence.

“These innovations were developed to help doctors create more meaningful patient conversations, simplify clinical workflows, and connect every step of the digital treatment journey,” said Sreelakshmi Kolli, Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Digital Officer at Align Technology.“By integrating diagnostics, treatment simulation, and restorative planning capabilities, we are helping general practitioners provide a more seamless and engaging experience for their patients.”

Advancing orthodontic treatment planning and visualisation

Align Technology has introduced capabilities designed to help orthodontists enhance treatment visualisation, personalise treatment planning and manage a broader range of clinical situations.

ClinCheck® 3D Tissue Animation enables doctors to simulate potential changes in a patient's facial soft tissue following Invisalign® treatment. The feature supports aesthetic-focused treatment planning and more personalised discussions around potential changes in facial profile, lip support and smile appearance.

The Invisalign® clear aligner custom trimline option gives doctors greater control over aligner gingival margins, allowing them to personalise aligner design based on individual patient anatomy and treatment requirements. Integrated into ClinCheck® software, the option supports greater clinical flexibility in cases involving short clinical crowns, erupting dentition, gingival recession and specific attachment preferences.

The Invisalign® Palatal Expander System expansion visualisation feature supports upper arch expansion planning by allowing doctors to visualise prescribed expansion in relation to the lower arch. Integrated into the Invisalign Palatal Expander prescription form, the feature enables doctors to review and customise expansion plans in real time.

Supporting patient education and treatment acceptance

Align Technology has also introduced additional innovations designed to help general practitioners improve patient communication, support treatment acceptance and facilitate more informed clinical discussions.

Align Oral Health Suite now features a new gumline tool, helping doctors more clearly identify and explain oral health conditions, such as interproximal cavities or potential gum recession.

Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro, Align's next generation in-face patient simulation tool that supports more informed Invisalign treatment discussions now includes interactive enhancements like Arch controls and Occlusogram that illustrate different treatment approaches and the patient's occlusion.

Streamlining restorative and ortho-restorative workflows

Align also announced significant enhancements to its restorative and interdisciplinary treatment planning capabilities.

Invisalign Smile ArchitectTM now offers a preferences template and a Dual Flex prescription option (Dual Flex Rx) to simplify integrated orthodontic-restorative treatment planning.

iTeroTM Design Suite has been enhanced with AI-powered crown & bridge design and a new AI Splint feature, supporting same-day restorative workflows with efficiency.

Upcoming innovations:

The Invisalign SpecifixTM attachment system combines 3D-printed attachments designed to match the exact shape and size specified in a doctor's treatment plan with a dedicated bonding accessory. The system is designed to improve attachment placement consistency, reduce variability and streamline clinical workflows.

Invisalign® integrated buttons introduce a digital approach to planning the placement of buttons used to anchor elastics and apply targeted forces during treatment. By incorporating button type and positioning into the ClinCheck® treatment planning workflow, the feature aims to improve placement accuracy, reduce chairside adjustments and support more efficient bite correction.

“We are pleased to bring these latest innovations to doctors across the Middle East, as we continue to advance the digital capabilities available through the Align Digital Platform,” said Angelo Maura, General Manager, Middle East & Africa at Align Technology.“Connecting patient education, treatment visualisation and clinical workflows can play an important role in creating more meaningful patient conversations and supporting greater efficiency in everyday practice.”

Advancing connected digital dentistry:

Together, these innovations reinforce Align's strategy of delivering a connected digital platform that helps doctors move beyond isolated procedures toward comprehensive, digitally enabled patient care. By bringing diagnostics, visualisation, treatment planning, and restorative workflows together in a single ecosystem, Align aims to help doctors improve efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and deliver more predictable clinical outcomes.

Availability:

The software updates referenced in this announcement are available in the Middle East. Availability of certain features may vary by market and is subject to applicable regional regulatory approvals and clearances. Please contact your local Align Technology Territory Manager.

About Align Technology, Inc.Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTeroTM intraoral scanners and services, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 307 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 29 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 24.2 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital PlatformTM, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.