MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Middle East's first homegrown natural haircare brand now reaches consumers in 40 countries, with more than 500 retail locations across Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

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November 2026 – The Hair Addict, an Egyptian brand that turned a Facebook group into a natural haircare movement, is celebrating ten years. What began in 2016 as an online community has grown into a brand with more than 60 products, a community of more than one million members and a long-standing presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

For founder Doaa Gawish, it started with her own hair. After years of straightening her curls to look polished at work, she set up a Facebook group called“The Hair Addict” in February 2016 to share natural remedies for protecting hair from heat damage.“I always liked my hair,” she explains.“So, I used to explore natural haircare remedies to protect it from all the damage I was doing to it.”

The group quickly went viral. It gave women a space to be naturally themselves, share experiences they could relate to and ask questions that rarely got answered at the salon. As more members asked for the remedies Gawish was sharing, she spotted a clear gap in the market: there were no products in the Middle East made for natural hair. In 2018, she turned the group into a brand built around its community's needs, and members' feedback still drives product development today.

For Gawish, the mission was always bigger than haircare.“When I started The Hair Addict, I didn't solely aim to tackle haircare issues. My goal was to promote self-love and make it second nature to my group members,” she says.“I want all women to love themselves enough to invest the time and energy needed to care for their beauty in a sustainable, healthy way, and to stand their ground and embrace their natural hair.”

In the Gulf, the community's biggest complaint was frizz, especially in the high humidity of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Hair Addict answered with Frizz-Off, a range built to keep humidity in check, from a lightweight leave-in conditioner to a papaya styling gel and a curl reactivator.

Innovation has also made The Hair Addict a favourite with Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Temp Tones lets anyone wary of a permanent commitment play with bold colour that washes out after one shampoo, an option the brand says is particularly popular in the GCC. For a longer-lasting change, its natural powder colourants offer an alternative to damaging chemical dyes. And The Swim-Proof Recipe, the first product of its kind, is sprayed on before a swim to protect hair from chlorine and UV rays. Beyond store shelves, GCC shoppers can find the brand on its own website and on marketplaces such as noon and Amazon.

Milestones From the Past Decade:

Standing Their Natural Ground. Before it was a brand, The Hair Addict was a movement. Under the rallying cry“Stand Your Natural Ground”, a call for women to embrace their natural texture instead of bending to straight-hair beauty standards, the community launched the Heat-Free Challenge, inviting women to put away their straighteners and rediscover their natural hair. Two years later, that movement became the Middle East's first homegrown natural haircare brand, with products shaped by its own members.

Honoured by Royalty, Recognised by Forbes. At the Forbes Summit Awards, Her Highness Princess Noura bint Faisal Al Saud honoured The Hair Addict as the only Egyptian beauty brand among the Top 10 brands shaping the Middle East's beauty industry. Forbes Middle East also named founder Doaa Gawish to its Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands list three years in a row.

Organically Featured in More Than 250 Publications. Like the butterfly effect, the movement made ripples far beyond the region, earning unpaid coverage in more than 250 international publications, including Cosmopolitan, Vogue Arabia, the BBC, The New York Times, Euronews and France 24.

Growing the Movement Through the GCC Professional Academy. To keep the ripple effect going, The Hair Addict supports and partners with natural hair salons across the GCC. The first to join was Ahd, founder of Avo Curls Salon in Riyadh, and more salons are following suit.

A Product Line Born From Community Needs. The portfolio has grown to more than 60 products. Alongside Frizz-Off, it includes Bubble Trouble, the first range made for children aged 3 to 12; a specially formulated men's range, because self-love is gender neutral; nature-inspired innovations such as the first-ever line-up of natural powder colourants; and the Temp Tones temporary colour range.

The First and Biggest Natural Hair Fest. With the community growing fast and members asking to meet in person, The Hair Addict organised the Middle East's first and biggest celebration of natural hair. Across four editions, the festival has brought women together to celebrate every wave, curl and coil, with the latest edition drawing more than 10,000 attendees.

The First to Train and Qualify Natural Hair Stylists From 10 Countries. The Hair Addict was the first to train and qualify natural hair stylists from 10 different countries around the world. Together with Lorraine Massey, creator of the Curly Girl Method, it built the expertise the region was missing and set a new professional standard for caring for waves, curls and coils.

The First Natural Hair Camp. The Hair Addict takes its message to the next generation through the Natural Hair Camp, a school tour that helps parents care for their children's hair and teaches children to love their natural hair. The initiative later expanded to universities with a tour on natural hair and entrepreneurship, where one event drew more than 1,500 students to hear how the brand went from social media to retail shelves.

The Hair Addict on Screen in“Mish Mankoosha”. The Hair Addict and its community feature in“Mish Mankoosha”, the award-winning documentary directed by Amira Salah-Ahmed and produced by Womena. The film follows the natural hair movement the brand helped lead, told through conversations between the director and her mother.