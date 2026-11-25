A potentially serious road accident was narrowly averted in Bengaluru after the rear door of a moving goods carrier suddenly detached and fell onto the road near Katamnallur Gate Bridge. The incident was captured on a dashcam, showing the door falling onto the busy stretch just as motorcyclists were approaching from behind. The bikers managed to avoid the fallen door and escaped without injuries, preventing what could have been a major accident. The footage, which has since been shared on social media, has raised concerns about vehicle maintenance, road safety and the risks posed by poorly secured vehicle components on busy roads.

Goods Carrier's Rear Door Falls On Road Near Katamnallur Gate Bridge

The incident occurred on the upper stretch of Katamnallur Gate Bridge, within the jurisdiction of the K.R. Puram Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru. According to reports, the rear door of the goods carrier suddenly came off while the vehicle was in motion and fell onto the road.

Motorcyclists Narrowly Escape As Door Falls

At the time of the incident, several motorcyclists were approaching the goods carrier from behind. The sudden fall of the heavy rear door put the riders at risk of a serious collision. However, they managed to avoid the fallen object and escaped what could have been a potentially serious accident.

A major accident was narrowly averted after the rear door of a moving goods carrier suddenly detached and fell onto the road near Katamnallur Gate Bridge in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on the upper stretch of Katamnallur Gate Bridge, within the limits of the K.R. Puram Traffic Police Station.

The rear door reportedly came off while the vehicle was moving, falling onto the road just as motorcyclists were approaching from behind.

The bikers narrowly escaped a potentially serious accident.

The terrifying incident was captured on a dashcam, with the footage highlighting the dangers posed by poorly maintained vehicles on busy roads.

The goods carrier was reportedly heading towards Hoskote Toll when the incident occurred.

The incident has triggered concerns over the negligence of drivers and vehicle owners in ensuring the roadworthiness of their vehicles.

Members of the public have urged the authorities to strengthen vehicle safety checks and take strict legal action against those found negligent.

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Dashcam Footage Captures Terrifying Incident

The frightening incident was captured on a vehicle's dashcam, and the footage has since circulated on social media. The video highlights how unexpected mechanical failures and improperly secured vehicle components can endanger other road users, particularly two-wheeler riders who are vulnerable to sudden obstacles on busy roads.

Goods Carrier Was Heading Towards Hoskote Toll

The goods carrier was reportedly travelling towards Hoskote Toll when the incident occurred. The circumstances surrounding the detachment of the rear door have raised questions about whether the vehicle was properly maintained and whether its doors and other components were adequately secured before the journey.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Vehicle Maintenance And Road Safety

The incident has renewed concerns about the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and safety inspections. Poorly maintained goods carriers and improperly secured components can pose serious risks to motorists, especially on busy roads and flyovers. Vehicle owners and drivers must ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before taking them onto public roads.

Public Calls For Stricter Vehicle Safety Checks

Following the incident, members of the public have urged the authorities to strengthen vehicle safety inspections and take strict legal action against drivers and vehicle owners found negligent. The incident also serves as a reminder that regular vehicle maintenance and proper safety checks are essential to prevent avoidable accidents and protect all road users.