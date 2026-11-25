MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a series of performances in New York, the Brazilian group reflects on bringing the sounds and cultural identity of its home region to international audiences through Pantanal JAM

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Brasil DNA, a project organized by Global Vision Access ) - For Brazilian group Urbem, taking Pantanal JAM to New York was about much more than performing in one of the world's most influential jazz scenes. It was an opportunity to share the sounds, culture, and identity of Mato Grosso do Sul, the Brazilian state where the group is based and home to a significant part of the Pantanal, one of the world's largest tropical wetlands.







The group joined New York-based trombonist and composer Ryan Keberle for three performances in the United States: at Tusten Theater in Narrowsburg, Smalls Jazz Club in Manhattan, and Culture Lab in Queens. The program also included a workshop and performance at Hunter College, bringing the musicians into contact with students from different parts of the world.

Global Vision Access (GVA), which works to promote Brazilian destinations and cultural initiatives internationally, accompanied some of the performances in person and conducted exclusive interviews with Urbem's Bianca Bacha and Ryan Keberle for this article. Their accounts offer two perspectives on the experience: that of musicians sharing the identity of their home region with international audiences, and that of an American artist whose collaboration with the group began in Brazil.

Taking the Pantanal to the stage

The experience began at Tusten Theater, a historic venue where the group had the opportunity to perform as part of the Tusten Jazz Festival. The evening was particularly memorable for the musicians, who also had the presence of acclaimed jazz composer, arranger, and bandleader Maria Schneider in the audience. An artist they deeply admire, Schneider's attendance made the occasion even more meaningful for the group.







The workshop and performance at Hunter College offered a different kind of exchange. The musicians met students from different parts of the world who were curious and receptive to Brazilian music. Bianca recalls how rewarding it was to see such genuine interest in the group's musical culture and to share aspects of Brazil's musical identity with an international academic audience.

The New York audience also left a strong impression. In Bianca's view, the city has a particular relationship with instrumental music and jazz, with listeners accustomed to extended improvisations, wordless melodies, and musical exploration beyond conventional structures.

"There is an admirable culture of listening. People follow the performances in silence, with attention and openness to every detail. For us as musicians, playing for such a present, attentive, and connected audience was an extraordinary experience," she says.

Keberle shares that impression. He describes the three shows as well attended, with each room close to full, and recalls how closely audiences listened to the performances. The program combined music composed and recorded in the Pantanal with a few songs from his recent album, Here Is Donato!.

What stayed with him most, however, was how many people approached the musicians after the performances to ask about the place itself: where the Pantanal is, what lives there, and how the recordings had been made in the middle of the biome. Although he does not have an exact audience total, Keberle says the rooms were nearly full each night.







For Urbem, the experience at Smalls Jazz Club was another important milestone. Playing at a venue with a long history in New York's jazz scene brought the group into contact with an audience deeply connected to instrumental music. Bianca sees the opportunity to perform there as an important recognition for the band's career and a door to new possibilities, including invitations to other clubs, festivals, and stages around the world.

Music as a way to share a territory

Based in Campo Grande, the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul, Urbem comes from a state that is home to a significant part of the Pantanal. The wetland is deeply connected to the region's natural and cultural identity, making it more than a source of inspiration for the group: it is part of the territory the musicians represent through their music.

For Urbem, Pantanal JAM carries a strong connection to this identity. Representing the biome through music, Bianca explains, means taking a part of their own land and culture to other places around the world. The project gives international audiences an opportunity to encounter the Pantanal not only through images or descriptions, but through its sounds, incorporated into the musicians' compositions and improvisations.

During the tour, the group noticed that this connection reached listeners in ways they had not necessarily expected. Audiences were curious about the differences between the sounds of Pantanal wildlife and how those recordings interacted with the music. Their questions often went beyond the album itself, extending to the origin of the sounds and the natural environment they represented.









"Nature is music in itself, and everything is deeply interconnected," Bianca says. "We realized that people's interest went far beyond the album. They wanted to understand the origin of those sounds, the world we were translating into music, and discover the richness of the Pantanal."

Keberle observed the same response. For him, one of the project's central ideas has always been to remove the boundary between performer and environment. The birds, wind, and water were not simply a backdrop to the recording sessions; they became part of the music itself.

"Many people in the audience didn't know what the Pantanal was or where it is. By the end of the night they did, and they wanted to know more. The music did that more directly than anything we could have said about it," he says.

A musical exchange that goes beyond the stage

The collaboration between Urbem and Ryan Keberle began when they met at the Campo Grande Jazz Festival in 2023. Urbem's Bianca Bacha (voice), Ana Ferreira (piano and keys), Gabriel Basso (electric bass), and Sandro Moreno (drums and percussion) connected with the New York-based trombonist through a shared musical interest, and they had been looking for an opportunity to work together ever since. Pantanal JAM became that opportunity, bringing their different backgrounds together through improvisation and the sounds of the Brazilian wetland.









For Keberle, recording in the Pantanal remains one of the highlights of his career. He recalls the experience of playing with caimans nearby and monkeys moving through the trees overhead, an environment that changed the way he approached the music.

"Playing with Urbem taught me a lot about listening. When the birds, the wind, and the water are part of what you're playing with, you can't force the music. The place sets the pace and you respond to it," he explains. "I came away wanting to leave more space in my own playing and writing, and to let the setting shape the music instead of treating it as a backdrop."









The experience in the United States also encouraged the group to look ahead. Bianca sees the tour as an important step in Urbem's professional journey, opening possibilities for new connections and performances in other countries. The group is currently working on its schedule for 2027, with promising prospects for new engagements.

Keberle also confirms that they are looking to bring Pantanal JAM to audiences in Brazil and abroad, although no specific dates have been announced. He hopes to continue making music with Urbem and sees the album, documentary, and official website as additional ways for the project to reach new audiences.

Keeping the connection with the Pantanal alive

Beyond the music and the international exchange, Pantanal JAM also draws attention to organizations working to protect the biome, including Onçafari, SOS Pantanal, Arara Azul Institute, and Homem Pantaneiro Institute. The project's website offers more information about their work and direct links for those interested in supporting their initiatives.

For Urbem, the experience in New York was an opportunity to see audiences connect with a place they might never have visited, through sounds that became part of the music. For the group, that exchange also reinforces the importance of continuing to bring the musical identity of Mato Grosso do Sul and the Pantanal to new audiences.

Listen, watch, and learn more:



Listen to the Pantanal JAM album on Spotify

Visit the official Pantanal JAM website

Watch the Pantanal JAM documentary Read more about the project's background

Media Contact

Global Vision Access (GVA)

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