MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Build-A-Bear (BBW) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

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NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is notifying investors of a securities class action involving Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW).

Key Facts About the Build-A-Bear Securities Class Action:



Company: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Ticker: NYSE:BBW

Class period: May 28, 2026 to August 26, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: January 19, 2027

Court: United States District Court Eastern District of Missouri

Who may be affected: Investors who acquired Build-A-Bear securities during the class period and suffered a loss Next step: Complete the Build-A-Bear investor contact form, email ..., or call 212-355-4648



What the lawsuit alleges:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Build-A-Bear's guidance remained materially overstated even after defendants cut Build-A-Bear's 2026 yearly guidance once; (2) Defendants materially overstated Build-A-Bear's prospects by overstating the strength of Build-A-Bear's relationship with Walmart Inc.; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next steps for investors:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Build-A-Bear shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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