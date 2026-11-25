MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 25 years, Noble Food & Pursuits (NF&P) has made room at the Thanksgiving table for anyone who needs a meal. What began as a community lunch in High Point in 2001 has grown into a longstanding tradition of service, reaching thousands of individuals and families across North Carolina.

This Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, NF&P will continue that tradition by serving approximately 450 Thanksgiving meals at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center, located at 2225 Freedom Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The meal is open to anyone in need of a place to gather and eat on Thanksgiving Day. With Charlotte's homeless population continuing to grow, NF&P will provide transportation from shelters across Uptown Charlotte, bringing guests to the Dream Center for a holiday meal. Approximately 50 volunteers will come together to prepare, serve and share the day with guests.

A Tradition That Started With One Meal

The Thanksgiving tradition began in 2001 in High Point, when Restaurant J. Basul Noble partnered with Restoration Word Ministries, with support from the High Point Community Foundation, to serve a Thanksgiving lunch to the community. Between 250 and 300 guests gathered for the meal, joined by nearly as many volunteers who came to serve.

That first gathering planted the seeds for what would become Noble Food & Pursuits and a lasting commitment to serving the community.

In 2002, the Thanksgiving meal expanded to all four of the company's restaurant locations in High Point, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. When fewer guests came to the restaurants, the team recognized that the best way to serve the community was to take the meals directly to those who needed them. By 2003, NF&P had begun delivering Thanksgiving meals to organizations including Charlotte Rescue Mission, Hoskins Park Ministry and other community ministries.

Over the years, that simple act of hospitality has grown into a much larger mission of feeding people in need, one meal and one community at a time.

25 Years of Impact - and a Bigger Mission Ahead

The Thanksgiving tradition represents just one part of NF&P's broader commitment to fighting hunger and serving communities across North Carolina. Over the past 25 years, that commitment has included:



Approximately 1 million meals: An estimated total number of meals served since the first Thanksgiving gathering in 2001.

170,000 meals: Served during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the need for food assistance grew dramatically.

31,000 meals in one week: Delivered to communities in the North Carolina mountains following Hurricane Helene. A ministry born from service: The original collaboration between NF&P's restaurants and a local ministry helped lay the foundation for The King's Kitchen, extending the mission of feeding and serving those in need.

And the work is far from finished. As NF&P looks ahead, its vision is to serve 10 million meals, building on 25 years of showing up for neighbors in need and creating meaningful ways for communities to come together around the table.

A Message From Chef Jim Noble

"Jesus commands us to take care of the widows, the orphans and the poor. For 25 years, the Thanksgiving table has been one way we do that, and it's where so much of what we do today began. What started with one meal and a community coming together has grown into a much bigger mission. We still believe that everyone deserves a place at the table, and we're looking forward to serving many more meals in the years ahead."

- Chef Jim Noble, Founder, Noble Food & Pursuits

Contact:

David Jewell

The Jewell Agency

704.996-0165

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at