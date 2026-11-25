JotKite school, a website platform for schools

JotKite School strips location data from school photos, blurs faces in two taps and stores no student data, while teachers post news from a phone.

MYSURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unnati Digi Services, an Indian web development company that builds websites and software for small and local businesses, today announced the launch of JotKite School, a school website platform built around the safe handling of children's photos.Schools in India publish a steady stream of photographs from sports days, assemblies, competitions and annual functions. Most of those photos show children. Photos taken on phones also carry hidden details inside the image file, including the location where the photo was taken, the date and the camera used. With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) and its rules being phased in, schools are reviewing how they collect and share information about children.JotKite School was designed with the DPDP Act in mind. Instead of leaving privacy to settings or staff training, the platform builds the safe choice into everyday tasks. Location (GPS), date and camera details are stripped automatically from every photo uploaded to the website. Staff can blur faces in a photo in two taps: they mark the faces and tap Blur. The blurred copy then replaces the photo everywhere it appears, and the original unblurred photo is deleted, so no unblurred copy remains on the site. The website itself stores no student data."Schools want to celebrate their students, and parents want to know those photos are handled with care," said Mahesh Bhat, founder, Unnati Digi Services. "JotKite School makes the careful way the quick way. A teacher can post a sports-day photo in seconds, the location data is automatically removed, and the faces can be blurred before anyone outside the school sees it."The platform is built on JotKite, the company's open-source blogging software, which lets staff publish a photo and a short update from a phone in under 30 seconds. A school can use four roles, so that teachers write posts and the office or the principal approves them before they go public.JotKite School adds twelve ready-made homepage sections, including a campus banner, facilities, the school's history, a principal's message, admissions information, frequently asked questions and a contact section with call and WhatsApp buttons. News and notice board sections update automatically, and notices hide themselves after their date. The school enters its name, address, map location, phone numbers and office hours once, and the website publishes them in the structured data format that search engines such as Google use to understand an organization.The platform also includes an alumni community managed by the school. Former students aged 18 or older can sign up with their batch and section, and the school approves each member. Approved alumni can comment on school news with an Alumni badge, and each member chooses whether their profile is public, visible only to members, or hidden.JotKite runs on standard shared web hosting using PHP and a single SQLite database file. Photos are stored in the WebP format to keep pages light on mobile connections. In a Google PageSpeed Insights mobile test on 29 September 2026, the project's own website, jotkite, scored 100 in all four categories.Availability and pricingJotKite School is available now in India as a service set up by Unnati Digi Services. The first year costs Rs 25,000, all inclusive, and includes a custom five-page school website. From the second year, an annual maintenance plan of Rs 12,500 covers managed hosting, the JotKite School license, future updates and upgrades, security and backups. Additional pages are available at an extra charge. The company says a supervised student-writing program, built around parental consent, is planned next.More information about JotKite School is available at . A short video showing a photo post being published from a phone is available on request. The JotKite software is open source and available at .About Unnati Digi ServicesUnnati Digi Services is an Indian web development company focused on fast, mobile-first websites for small and local businesses. Its founder has built websites since 2006. The company develops three products: Unnati GeoRank for local business websites, Unnati LiteCommerce for online shops, and JotKite, an open-source blogging platform and small content management system. More information is available at .

Mahesh Bhat

Unnati Digi Services

+91 80508 20814

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Unnati Digi Services Launches JotKite School, a Privacy-First School Website Designed With India's DPDP Act in Mind News Provided By Unnati Digi Services November 25, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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