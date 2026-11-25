MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The US economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3 per cent in the July-September quarter, faster than initially estimated, as revised figures showed stronger investment and consumer spending, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis raised its estimate to 3.4 per cent. Growth had been 2.2 per cent at an annual rate in the April-June quarter.

The annualised figure shows how much the economy would expand if the quarter's pace continued for a full year. Output, adjusted for inflation, increased 1.1 per cent from the previous quarter.

“Real GDP was revised up 0.9 percentage point from the advance estimate, primarily reflecting upward revisions to investment and consumer spending,” the bureau said.

Software accounted for much of the upward revision to investment. The bureau said the change primarily reflected revised producer-price data used to calculate inflation-adjusted investment in software.

The consumer-spending revision reflected higher estimates for purchases of goods, partly offset by lower estimates for services.

Pharmaceuticals, computer software and accessories, and gasoline and other energy products led the upward revision to goods spending. Health care accounted for the largest downward revision in services, following newly available data on hospitals, nursing homes and outpatient care.

A measure combining consumer spending and private fixed investment rose at an annual rate of 5.8 per cent, up from the earlier estimate of 4.9 per cent. That measure excludes changes in business inventories, government spending and trade.

Investment, consumer spending and government spending all contributed to third-quarter growth. Exports fell, while imports - which are subtracted when calculating GDP - increased.

Compared with the previous quarter, faster investment growth and a recovery in government spending helped accelerate the economy, partly offset by declining exports.

The report also left its consumer inflation estimates unchanged. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose at an annual rate of 2.1 per cent during the quarter. Excluding food and energy, it increased 2.5 per cent. These are quarterly annualised rates, rather than increases from a year earlier.