MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna has urged the State Department to expand visa appointments, saying delays are leaving skilled workers stranded abroad for months and separated from their jobs and families.

“Visa appointment backlogs are leaving skilled workers stranded abroad for months, separated from their jobs and families,” the California Democrat wrote on X on Tuesday.

“No one should have to choose between travelling to see a dying loved one and risking their ability to return home,” he said.

“The State Department must address these delays and expand appointment availability,” he added.

Khanna, who represents a Silicon Valley district, did not name India or identify a particular visa category in his appeal.

The issue affects Indian professionals who need new US work visas after travelling abroad. An approved extension of permission to stay and work in the United States does not itself renew the visa in a worker's passport.

A visa that remains valid for the intended return does not automatically need renewal simply because its expiration date is approaching. US border officials make the final decision on admission.

The State Department's visa wait-time table, updated November 24, listed estimated waits for the next available interview in petition-based work-visa categories at two months in New Delhi and Kolkata, 2 and a half months in Mumbai, three months in Chennai and 6 and a half months in Hyderabad.

Those figures cover the combined H, L, O, P and Q categories. They are not separate estimates for H-1B or L-1 applicants, nor do they measure the total time needed to secure a visa.

The department says additional appointments are released regularly, and applicants may be able to move an existing booking to an earlier date. The estimates do not guarantee an appointment within a particular period, and further processing may be required after an interview.