MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership delivers over four million app installs and 12% growth in monthly active users for Centrepoint, while supporting an 8% revenue increase for Home Centre through Huawei's ecosystem Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – Wednesday, November 2026: Huawei and Landmark Group have demonstrated the impact of strategic technology partnership on retail growth, with Centrepoint and Home Centre achieving measurable gains in customer acquisition, digital engagement and revenue through Huawei's digital ecosystem. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on reaching new customer segments, strengthening digital engagement and translating technology-driven initiatives into tangible business outcomes.

As competition across established digital advertising channels intensifies, retailers are increasingly exploring alternative platforms to engage new audiences and strengthen customer relationships. Through Huawei's ecosystem, Centrepoint and Home Centre have diversified their digital acquisition strategies, reaching consumers beyond their traditional channels while delivering measurable commercial results.

Centrepoint generated more than four million app installs and increased monthly active users by 12%, demonstrating the value of combining customer acquisition with sustained digital engagement. Meanwhile, Home Centre generated more than two million app installs and recorded an 8% revenue increase attributed to the partnership, highlighting the potential for digital acquisition to translate into tangible business growth.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Cloud Service, Middle East and Africa, said:“As digital channels become more competitive, established brands are looking at new ways to reach customers beyond the audiences they already know. Our partnership with Landmark Group shows the value of reaching incremental audiences while looking beyond the initial interaction. Meaningful growth is ultimately about building customer relationships that translate into long-term value for the business.”

For Centrepoint, the partnership has provided an additional avenue to reach new customer segments and strengthen its digital presence. Beyond generating app downloads, the campaigns have contributed to sustained customer engagement, reinforcing the importance of attracting relevant audiences and building long-term relationships.

Ayush Ambardar, Senior Manager Marketing at Centrepoint, said:“What caught our attention wasn't simply another advertising solution. It was the audience. Huawei represented customers we weren't reaching as effectively through our existing channels. Across our campaigns, we generated more than four million app installs and increased our monthly active users by over 12%, but what impressed us most was the quality of those users and their continued engagement with our brand.”

While for Home Centre, the collaboration has reinforced the commercial value of diversifying customer acquisition channels. By connecting with relevant audiences through Huawei's ecosystem, the brand has been able to translate digital engagement into measurable revenue growth, demonstrating the importance of evaluating campaign performance beyond initial customer acquisition.

Mayank Mittal, Senior Manager Marketing at HomeCentre, said:“The question isn't just how many downloads we generate, but what those customers contribute to the business. We generated more than two million app installs, while customers acquired through Huawei's ecosystem contributed to an 8% increase in revenue and, importantly, continued engaging with us. That shifts the focus from installs towards the long-term value of the customer relationship.”

The partnership also reflects Landmark Group's continued focus on strengthening its omnichannel retail capabilities and meeting customers across an increasingly interconnected shopping journey. By leveraging Huawei's digital ecosystem, including HUAWEI Browser, AppGallery and Petal Ads, Centrepoint and Home Centre have expanded their ability to engage consumers across multiple digital touchpoints, complementing their established retail and e-commerce channels.

Beyond individual campaigns, the relationship has evolved into a broader collaboration focused on optimising digital performance and exploring new opportunities for customer engagement. During a major account migration and changes to Landmark Group's measurement framework, Huawei worked closely with the teams to adapt campaign strategies and maintain performance. Looking ahead, Home Centre is also exploring opportunities within Huawei's gaming and esports ecosystem to connect with younger, digitally native audiences and develop new brand experiences.

As digital competition continues to intensify, the Centrepoint and Home Centre experience demonstrates how established brands can look beyond familiar channels to reach new audiences and turn those connections into measurable, long-term business value.

About Huawei:

Huawei Consumer Business Group is the leader of the all-scenario AI life, covering smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, family devices, and cloud-based services. Huawei is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the benefits of innovation with people around the world. The company's mission is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

About Petal Ads:

Petal Ads is a paid presentation service provided by Huawei for pan-ecosystem partners, delivers a broad array of mainstream ad formats to more than 730 million global Huawei device users. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising Petal Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 580 million users, Petal Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on Petal Ads can be found here:

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain and headquartered in the UAE since 1990, Landmark Group has evolved into one of the region's largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with a presence in more than 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Group owns and operates 22 established homegrown brands across over 2,500 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet, in addition to multiple ecommerce platforms, generating over US$7.5bn in annual revenue.

Landmark Group's sustained growth is driven by its diverse retail portfolio of homegrown brands, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries, and electronics. This includes Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar, Easybuy and wowmart.

Beyond retail, the Group has also diversified into leisure, fitness, and hospitality with leading concepts such as Fitness First, Citymax Hotels, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran, and Carluccio's.

The Group's operational excellence is supported by unparalleled logistics capabilities, most notably Omega Logistics, the MENA region's largest privately owned distribution hub, and Logistic, its state-of-the-art third-party logistics provider.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value, quality, and achieving customer satisfaction throughout all touchpoints. With a workforce of over 53,500 employees, the Group continues to be recognised as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW), a certification it has maintained since 2017.