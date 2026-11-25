Genetec Outlines Why Incident Readiness Is Essential To Utility Resilience
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Genetec emphasizes the importance of unified security systems, coordinated incident response and risk-based modernization to protect critical utility infrastructure Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 - Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, highlights the importance of strengthening physical security and incident readiness as utilities across the Middle East work to maintain reliable operations and protect critical infrastructure. Electric utilities have invested heavily in technologies that detect physical security events. However, detecting an intrusion, access violation or equipment failure is only the first step. The greater challenge is giving operators enough context to understand what is happening and helping teams coordinate an effective response. This is particularly important in the current landscape, where utilities face coordinated physical and cyberattacks, insider threats and vulnerabilities introduced through complex vendor ecosystems. A risk-based approach can help operators prioritize assets requiring better visibility, structured response procedures or technology upgrades. Turning fragmented information into operational context: When security systems operate independently, operators may need to use several applications to investigate a single alarm, slowing response times and making connections harder to recognize. Bringing video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection and operational data into a common environment give teams a clearer view of events. For utilities managing widely distributed assets, mapping and devices, health information can help identify affected facilities, locate nearby response teams and address potential security gaps before an incident occurs. Making coordinated response part of the security strategy: Better information only helps if operators know what action to take, who to contact and when to escalate an incident. Digitized standard operating procedures can guide operators through appropriate steps based on the event, location and asset involved. Workflows can notify teams, assign tasks, escalate unresolved issues and document the response. The resulting incident record can help identify communication delays, procedural gaps and recurring problems. Applying automation and AI to defined problems: Security teams are managing growing volumes of alarms and data, often without a corresponding increase in staff. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) can help when applied to specific operational needs. When properly configured, these tools can reduce nuisance alarms and help operators concentrate on events requiring attention. Human oversight, however, remains critical, particularly when decisions concern access, emergency response or investigations. Cybersecurity, privacy, reliability and data governance should also be addressed from the beginning. Modernizing according to risk and operational need: Few utilities can replace their entire physical security infrastructure at once. An open physical security architecture allows operators to integrate existing and new technologies while modernizing at their own pace. Across the Middle East, where utility infrastructure may span generating facilities and remote operational sites, deployment decisions should reflect connectivity, cybersecurity policies, data governance and operational continuity requirements. On-premises, cloud-managed and hybrid approaches can provide flexibility while helping organizations preserve existing investments and prioritize improvements where they deliver the greatest operational value. Learning from every incident: Every incident generates information that can improve preparedness. Security records can help utilities identify vulnerable locations, recurring alarms, delayed responses, equipment problems and procedures that are difficult to follow. These findings can guide improvements to training, staffing, technology and standard operating procedures while helping security leaders identify where further investment is needed. By connecting situational awareness with structured incident response, utilities can better assess events, coordinate the appropriate teams and maintain a reliable record from detection through resolution, supporting operational resilience and reliable service delivery. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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