GPSSA Develops Data And AI Platform Integrating Seven Terabytes Of Data To Enhance Proactive Services
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Seven terabytes of data from five systems consolidated and archived within a single
platform.
Developed within the UAE's sovereign cloud, the platform enables the responsible
use of artificial intelligence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
GPSSA has announced the development of an integrated data and artificial intelligence (AI)
platform that consolidates approximately seven terabytes of data from five systems, all
integrated and archived within the UAE's sovereign cloud. The initiative aims to enhance data quality and governance, improve decision-making
efficiency, and lay the foundation for a new generation of smart and proactive pension and
social security services. Mohammed Al Khayat, Executive Director of the Digital Technology Sector and Chief AI
Officer at GPSSA, said:“Developing this platform marks a strategic step towards building an
integrated ecosystem for managing and deploying advanced artificial intelligence
technologies. It is designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate service quality, and
further safeguard the pension and insurance rights of insured individuals and pensioners. “With these goals in mind, the platform was developed to ensure accuracy of employment
and contribution data, and the continued, seamless, and reliable payment of pensions and
social security benefits,” Al Khayat added.“The platform enables integrated data analysis to
support the early identification of potential challenges in service delivery and registration
procedures, enhance institutional planning and risk management, and enable data-driven
decision-making. It also paves the way for more responsive, proactive, and customer-centric
services." Sovereign Digital Infrastructure for Responsible AI GPSSA Classification:
Confidential The platform provides an advanced environment for aggregating and analysing data in line
with governance, security, and quality standards, which supports the responsible use of AI. It
was developed within the UAE's sovereign cloud to better protect sensitive data belonging to
insured individuals, pensioners, and employers, while ensuring the reliability and integrity of
its management. Furthermore, the platform contributes to the early identification of operational challenges,
improves procedural efficiency, and strengthens GPSSA's ability to provide proactive
services powered by data and analytics, rather than solely responding to requests after they
are submitted. GPSSA affirmed that the project establishes a trusted digital foundation for the future
development of pension and social security services, supporting the protection of insured
rights, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the pension system, and reinforcing
customer confidence in government services.
platform.
Developed within the UAE's sovereign cloud, the platform enables the responsible
use of artificial intelligence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026 – The General Pension and Social Security Authority
GPSSA has announced the development of an integrated data and artificial intelligence (AI)
platform that consolidates approximately seven terabytes of data from five systems, all
integrated and archived within the UAE's sovereign cloud. The initiative aims to enhance data quality and governance, improve decision-making
efficiency, and lay the foundation for a new generation of smart and proactive pension and
social security services. Mohammed Al Khayat, Executive Director of the Digital Technology Sector and Chief AI
Officer at GPSSA, said:“Developing this platform marks a strategic step towards building an
integrated ecosystem for managing and deploying advanced artificial intelligence
technologies. It is designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate service quality, and
further safeguard the pension and insurance rights of insured individuals and pensioners. “With these goals in mind, the platform was developed to ensure accuracy of employment
and contribution data, and the continued, seamless, and reliable payment of pensions and
social security benefits,” Al Khayat added.“The platform enables integrated data analysis to
support the early identification of potential challenges in service delivery and registration
procedures, enhance institutional planning and risk management, and enable data-driven
decision-making. It also paves the way for more responsive, proactive, and customer-centric
services." Sovereign Digital Infrastructure for Responsible AI GPSSA Classification:
Confidential The platform provides an advanced environment for aggregating and analysing data in line
with governance, security, and quality standards, which supports the responsible use of AI. It
was developed within the UAE's sovereign cloud to better protect sensitive data belonging to
insured individuals, pensioners, and employers, while ensuring the reliability and integrity of
its management. Furthermore, the platform contributes to the early identification of operational challenges,
improves procedural efficiency, and strengthens GPSSA's ability to provide proactive
services powered by data and analytics, rather than solely responding to requests after they
are submitted. GPSSA affirmed that the project establishes a trusted digital foundation for the future
development of pension and social security services, supporting the protection of insured
rights, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the pension system, and reinforcing
customer confidence in government services.
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