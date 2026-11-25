MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Seven terabytes of data from five systems consolidated and archived within a singleplatform. Developed within the UAE's sovereign cloud, the platform enables the responsibleuse of artificial intelligence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026 – The General Pension and Social Security AuthorityGPSSA has announced the development of an integrated data and artificial intelligence (AI)platform that consolidates approximately seven terabytes of data from five systems, allintegrated and archived within the UAE's sovereign cloud.

The initiative aims to enhance data quality and governance, improve decision-makingefficiency, and lay the foundation for a new generation of smart and proactive pension andsocial security services.

Mohammed Al Khayat, Executive Director of the Digital Technology Sector and Chief AIOfficer at GPSSA, said:“Developing this platform marks a strategic step towards building anintegrated ecosystem for managing and deploying advanced artificial intelligencetechnologies. It is designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate service quality, andfurther safeguard the pension and insurance rights of insured individuals and pensioners.

“With these goals in mind, the platform was developed to ensure accuracy of employmentand contribution data, and the continued, seamless, and reliable payment of pensions andsocial security benefits,” Al Khayat added.“The platform enables integrated data analysis tosupport the early identification of potential challenges in service delivery and registrationprocedures, enhance institutional planning and risk management, and enable data-drivendecision-making. It also paves the way for more responsive, proactive, and customer-centricservices."

Sovereign Digital Infrastructure for Responsible AI

GPSSA Classification:Confidential

The platform provides an advanced environment for aggregating and analysing data in linewith governance, security, and quality standards, which supports the responsible use of AI. Itwas developed within the UAE's sovereign cloud to better protect sensitive data belonging toinsured individuals, pensioners, and employers, while ensuring the reliability and integrity ofits management.

Furthermore, the platform contributes to the early identification of operational challenges,improves procedural efficiency, and strengthens GPSSA's ability to provide proactiveservices powered by data and analytics, rather than solely responding to requests after theyare submitted.

GPSSA affirmed that the project establishes a trusted digital foundation for the futuredevelopment of pension and social security services, supporting the protection of insuredrights, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the pension system, and reinforcingcustomer confidence in government services.