MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Sweid & Sweid, the Dubai-based real estate investment and development firm, has secured a construction financing facility from Bank of Sharjah to support the development of BAY360, its upcoming mixed-use project in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT). Construction is already underway, with McLaren Construction appointed as the main contractor and completion targeted for Q1 2028. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The facility builds on an established financing relationship between Sweid & Sweid and Bank of Sharjah, which previously financed The Edge, the developer's first office project in Dubai Internet City. The latest agreement extends the bank's involvement in Sweid & Sweid's development portfolio as the firm advances its pipeline of commercial, industrial, and mixed-use projects across the UAE.

Spanning approximately 215,000 sq. ft., BAY360 will bring together commercial, retail, dining, wellness, and complementary amenities to a district with a growing demand for high-quality leisure and lifestyle facilities. The development is already anchored by a 22,000 sq. Spinneys supermarket, securing a key retail tenant well ahead of completion.

Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, said:“Bank of Sharjah has been a trusted partner to Sweid & Sweid, having previously financed The Edge. This new facility for BAY360 is a strong endorsement of the project and of our development model. With funding secured, McLaren Construction on site and Spinneys committed as an anchor tenant, we can focus entirely on delivery, and on giving JLT a mixed-use address that sets a new standard for the community.”

Nasser Salem Al Ali, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Bank of Sharjah, said:“At Bank of Sharjah, we see financing as more than providing capital. It is about enabling ambition, building enduring partnerships and supporting the UAE's long-term economic growth. Our partnership with Sweid & Sweid reflects this approach. We combine tailored financing solutions with our wholesale banking expertise to finance developments that shape the country's evolving urban landscape. We are pleased to support BAY360, a project that demonstrates our shared commitment to creating lasting value for businesses and communities across the UAE.”

About Sweid & Sweid:

Sweid & Sweid is an established real estate development and investment firm. Its track record spans more than two decades and over USD 2 billion of Grade-A assets developed across the United States and the UAE. The firm draws on its integrated development, investment, and asset management capabilities to originate and execute disciplined investment strategies that create long-term value for its investors, partners, and communities.