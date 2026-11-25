Only 24% of UAE CAIOs have full control over AI investment decisions Only 26% of UAE CAIOs say their organizations quickly adjust decisions and resources when AI performance insights reveal opportunities to improve results While 53% of UAE CAIOs say AI agents initiate and execute actions across workflows, 71% report that governance, risk, or compliance delays AI-driven action

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – As companies struggle to convert AI initiatives into measurable results at scale, a new IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value study suggests that Chief AI Officers are well positioned to see where the technology is creating value or falling short across the enterprise - yet few control the decisions needed to act on those insights. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn The global study*, based on a survey of more than 1,600 Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) and equivalent enterprise AI leaders, reveals that only 24% of UAE CAIOs say they have full control over AI investment decisions. That disconnect is reflected in how organizations redesign the business and act on AI results. Only 29% of UAE CAIOs say AI is reshaping the business model, including what the organization sells, how it prices or how it captures value. Just 26% of UAE CAIOs say their organizations adjust decisions and resources quickly when AI performance insights identify opportunities to improve outcomes. Shukri Eid, Vice President and General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, said:

“As organizations in the UAE scale AI adoption, the challenge is no longer simply identifying where AI can create value, but ensuring leaders have the authority and processes to act on those insights. Bridging this gap requires clearer decision-making responsibilities, stronger governance and closer alignment between AI investments and business priorities. Organizations that embed AI into their workflows and empower leaders to make evidence-based decisions will be better positioned to scale AI responsibly and translate innovation into tangible business outcomes.” Other findings include:

53% of UAE CAIOs say AI agents already initiate and execute actions across workflows, yet 71% say governance, risk or compliance delays AI-driven action. While 68% of UAE CAIOs have defined where human oversight is non-negotiable, only 53% say AI decision rights are clearly defined and consistently applied.

CAIOs balance greater AI autonomy with stronger control

While only 29% of UAE CAIOs say AI is reshaping the business model, 15% say it primarily strengthens the existing model, and 44% expect it to reshape the model but have not made the necessary shifts. 71% of UAE CAIOs believe their organizations risk falling behind competitors in AI transformation.

UAE organizations anticipate AI-driven business transformation but have yet to make the necessary changes

Only 26% of UAE CAIOs consider clear thresholds for stopping AI initiatives critical to successful execution and scale. 47% of UAE CAIOs say decisions are discussed when performance insights reveal opportunities, but action is delayed.

Execution gaps slow UAE CAIOs' efforts to scale AI:

Study Methodology:

The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, surveyed 1,667 senior executives responsible for enterprise AI strategy, governance, implementation, and value realization, including Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), Chief Data and AI Officers (CDAIOs), Heads of AI, and equivalent AI leaders. The study refers to this broader group collectively as“CAIOs.” Conducted from April to June 2026 across 33 geographies and 20 industries, including 34 respondents from the UAE, the survey examined respondents' AI priorities, managing AI investments and operationalizing AI. Additional analysis examined organizational behaviors associated with stronger enterprise outcomes across governance, decision rights, workflow integration, operating-model design, value management, transformation execution, and business-model innovation.

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combinesglobal research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. About IBM:

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.