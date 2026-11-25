Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav on Wednesday criticised Eenadu and its Managing Director Cherukuri Kiran for their alleged campaign against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, challenging him to investigate Chandrababu's properties and the Ramoji family's wealth. Addressing the media at the YSRCP headquarters, Yadav questioned Eenadu's silence when Chandrababu Naidu spent merely 183 days in Andhra Pradesh during his 1,840 days in opposition, including 53 days in Rajahmundry jail. He said Jagan built his residences while in opposition, except for the Bengaluru property, whereas Chandrababu constructed luxurious palaces during his tenure as Chief Minister. He added that Jagan's Tadepalli property spans 2.5 acres, accommodating both his residence and the YSRCP office. Nagarjuna Yadav questioned Eenadu's silence over Chandrababu's five-acre Amaravati palace, 2.5-acre Kuppam residence, Rs 1,000-crore Jubilee Hills mansion, Krishna riverfront bungalow gifted by Lingamaneni Ramesh, and 5.5-acre Madinaguda farmhouse transferred to Lokesh through his grandmother. He said Lingamaneni's lands were exempted from land pooling in return for the riverfront bungalow. Nagarjuna Yadav added that Chandrababu's Velagapudi palace is being built free of cost by SRR Projects in exchange for the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park contract, while Genesis, which secured Secretariat contracts, is handling the interiors. He further questioned building on land identified as a Dalit burial ground. Recalling Chandrababu's 1988 High Court affidavit declaring an annual agricultural income of Rs 36,000, Nagarjuna Yadav demanded an explanation for his wealth. He challenged Eenadu to investigate Chandrababu's properties and the Ramoji family's wealth instead of targeting Jagan, warning that continued malicious reporting would expose their financial dealings and business interests.

Earlier, Andhra YSRCP spokesperson Putta Siva Shankar criticised the Congress and the BRS for allegedly dragging YS Jaganmohan Reddy into their fights over Krishna waters, demanding that both parties in Telangana keep Reddy out of their political exchanges. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, Shankar asserted that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was undertaken solely to safeguard Rayalaseema's drinking and irrigation needs within Andhra Pradesh's existing water allocations under the Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar tribunals. The YSRCP leader said that declining Krishna water availability has severely affected Rayalaseema. While Pothireddypadu Head Regulator requires a Srisailam water level of 881 feet for full utilisation, its capacity falls to just 7,000 cusecs at 854 feet. He noted that the lift scheme provides essential water security without creating new reservoirs or additional ayacut. While discussing the benefits of the projects, Siva Shankar accused Chandrababu Naidu of allegedly failing to finish the remaining 10% of the lift project, declaring that YS Jagan completed 90% of the project and made corresponding payments. He further claimed Chandrababu for allgedly undermining Rayalaseema's interests, noting that Telangana continues to draw water through the Palamuru-Rangareddy project at lower reservoir levels. Recalling YS Rajasekhara Reddy's irrigation initiatives in areas like Pothireddypadu, Pranahita-Chevella, Polavaram, Pulichintala and Veligonda, Siva Shankar reiterated Jagan's commitment to both Telugu states without compromising Andhra Pradesh's rights. He demanded the immediate completion of the Rayalaseema lift scheme to secure drinking and irrigation water for the region. (ANI)