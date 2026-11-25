Wellness coach shares why sweet potato, or shakarkandi, is a winter superfood. Rich in beta carotene, fibre and potassium, it may support gut health, immunity, skin, eyesight and heart health when eaten in moderation.

Wellness coach Luke Coutinho has highlighted sweet potato, popularly known as shakarkandi, as one of the best foods to include in the winter diet.

In a series of posts on X, he explained how this humble seasonal vegetable can support gut health, immunity, skin health, eyesight and heart health.

Commonly sold by street vendors during the colder months, roasted sweet potato is a popular winter snack across several parts of India.

Sharing his thoughts on the seasonal vegetable, Luke Coutinho recalled the familiar sight of sweet potatoes being roasted on roadside carts during winter.

He described shakarkandi as a simple yet nutritious food that offers several health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

He also explained how its nutritional properties make it a valuable addition to the winter menu.

In his X post, Coutinho wrote: "If you have ever walked through the streets of Delhi, UP, or Rajasthan in winter, you know exactly what I am talking about. That small cart on the side of the road. Coal burning underneath. Sweet potatoes roasting slowly. The vendor cuts it open, sprinkles some chaat masala, squeezes a lemon, and hands it to you. Shakarkandi. Simple. Humble. And honestly, one of the best things you can eat this season. Here is what this little vegetable is quietly doing for your body."

If you have ever walked through the streets of Delhi, UP, or Rajasthan in winter, you know exactly what I am talking about.

That small cart on the side of the road. Coal burning underneath. Sweet potatoes roasting slowly. The vendor cuts it open, sprinkles some chaat masala, squeezes a lemon, and hands it to you.

Shakarkandi. Simple. Humble. And honestly, one of the best things you can eat this season.

Here is what this little vegetable is quietly doing for your body.

— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026

According to Coutinho, sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene, a plant compound that the body converts into vitamin A.

This nutrient plays an important role in maintaining healthy eyesight, supporting the immune system and keeping the skin healthy.

Including sweet potatoes in the diet during winter may also help support skin health, particularly when the weather becomes cold and dry.

It is loaded with beta carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A.

One sweet potato can actually give you more than your entire daily requirement.

That means better gut health, healthier skin through the dry winter months, stronger eyes, and a real boost to your immunity.

— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026

Sweet potatoes contain dietary fibre, which helps support digestion and maintain regular bowel movements.

The fibre also acts as a source of nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria, contributing to a healthier gut environment.

Including fibre-rich foods such as sweet potatoes in a balanced diet can help support digestive health.

The fibre in sweet potatoes may help support heart health by contributing to healthy cholesterol levels.

The vegetable also contains potassium, a mineral that plays a role in regulating blood pressure.

These nutrients make sweet potatoes a useful addition to a balanced diet aimed at supporting cardiovascular health.

The fibre in it feeds your good gut bacteria, keeps your digestion moving, and supports your heart by lowering bad cholesterol.

The potassium in it helps regulate blood pressure. And the antioxidants reduce inflammation, which most of us are quietly dealing with without even knowing it.

— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026

Sweet potatoes contain antioxidants that help protect the body's cells from oxidative stress.

Coutinho also highlighted their role in supporting the body's response to inflammation.

As a source of complex carbohydrates, sweet potatoes can provide sustained energy when eaten in appropriate portions, making them a satisfying winter snack.

Coutinho advised people with diabetes, those following a medically prescribed low-carbohydrate diet, and individuals with sensitive digestive systems to be mindful of their sweet potato intake.

Although the vegetable is nutritious, its carbohydrate content may affect blood sugar levels.

People with specific dietary or medical concerns should follow their doctor's advice and consider their individual nutritional requirements.

It gives you slow, steady energy. Not a sugar spike. Real warmth.

Now a few things to keep in mind.

If you are diabetic, on a low carb prescription, or have a sensitive gut, go easy on it or avoid it for now. Always listen to your body and your doctor.

For everyone else, enjoy it this season. But watch your portions. Do not overdo it. No single food does the whole job.

— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026

Roasted shakarkandi with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of chaat masala can be a delicious way to enjoy this seasonal vegetable. However, portion control remains important, particularly for people managing blood sugar levels or following specific dietary plans.

As Coutinho emphasised, no single food can provide every nutritional benefit the body needs. Sweet potatoes can be enjoyed as part of a varied, balanced diet this winter.