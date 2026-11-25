In what was an intense and terrifying ordeal for residents, panic swept through a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district after a leopard emerged from a mustard field and attacked farmers working nearby, leaving at least nine people injured.

In a video that went viral on social media, the youth, who was seen trying to confront the leopard with a stick, was suddenly pounced on by the wild animal moments later as panic unfolded among onlookers. Immediately, other villagers rushed to the youth's rescue as the leopard pounced on him before fleeing into a nearby mustard field.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, November 24, in Karnkheda village, under the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The leopard attacked villagers working in nearby fields, leaving nine people injured.

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How Did the Leopard Attack Unfold in Kanpur Village?

Karnkhede village, which is located in the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur district, was thrown into chaos when the leopard suddenly emerged from a mustard field and charged at farmers working in the area.

According to local reports, around 10-12 villagers gathered around the marigold field after spotting a leopard and attempted to corner it using sticks and spears. However, the wild animal abruptly charged at them, injuring nine people, including two children. Around 50 more villagers rushed to the spot, triggering a stampede-like situation.

The viral video showed a youth attempting to confront the leopard with a stick before the animal suddenly leapt towards him and knocked him to the ground. The footage also captured villagers rushing around the field as the leopard attacked, triggering panic.

Kanpur - Panic swept through a village in Kanpur after a leopard emerged from a mustard field and attacked farmers working in the area, leaving at least nine people injured, the wild animal suddenly appeared from the fields, triggering chaos among villagers and farm workers. Several people sustained injuries as the leopard attacked those present in the area before disappearing into nearby fields. A dramatic video of the incident has surfaced, showing a young man attempting to confront the leopard with a stick. Moments later, the animal is seen leaping at him and launching an attack, highlighting the dangers faced by residents during the encounter.

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Following the leopard's attack on villagers, police and forest department teams launched a search operation to locate and capture the animal. Reportedly, four police teams and two forest department teams, including a tranquilliser team, were deployed, while residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid approaching the leopard.

Karnkheda village has become a centre of fear, with residents avoiding nearby fields and remaining indoors as police and forest department teams continue efforts to track and capture the leopard.

Leopard Remains at Large

A day after the attack left nine villagers injured, the leopard remained untraced as efforts to locate and capture the animal continued. It was reported that forest officials and Kanpur Zoo veterinarians discovered fresh pugmarks and a mutilated carcass of a nilgai calf, roughly 200 to 500 metres from Tuesday's attack site.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akanksha Jain and a 10-member rescue team equipped with tranquilizer guns are sweeping a 1-kilometer radius around Karankheda and Madarpur villages. A cage has been reportedly set up in the field, and the outsiders are being cleared from the area to keep the animal from panicking.

Meanwhile, the youth who was attacked by a leopard in a viral video has been identified as an 18-year-old, Rakesh Nishad, from one of the nine villagers who were hospitalised following the ordeal, and he is reportedly out of danger.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana visited the injured villagers at the hospital on Wednesday, November 25, and assured them of proper medical treatment and compensation. He also reviewed the rescue operation with the forest department, zoo, and department officials, directing them to deploy additional personnel to track and capture the leopard.

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