MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) As the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon prepares to celebrate its landmark 10th edition on November 29, Adani Sportsline, the event's organisers, on Wednesday announced its line-up of leading institutional partners who continue to support the marathon's journey.

Over the past decade, the event has evolved from a city-run initiative into a prominent sporting fixture on Ahmedabad's calendar, bringing together communities through fitness, endurance and its enduring commitment to India's Armed Forces.

The milestone edition comes at a significant moment for the marathon, which has been included in the World Athletics Global Calendar under the Label category. This marks an important step in the event's evolution, strengthening Ahmedabad's presence on the international road-running calendar and adding to the marathon's growing stature within the global running ecosystem.

Adani Ports leads the partnership line-up as the title partner, with Ambuja Cement joining as the powered-by partner. Axis Bank continues as the banking partner, while Fortune joins as the health partner. Adani Defence also joins the line-up, further strengthening the marathon's association with the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon's commitment to honouring and supporting India's Armed Forces.

The marathon will continue to be supported by KD Hospital as the medical partner, 108 Ambulance as the emergency partner, Hyatt as the hospitality partner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as a supporting partner, and Sabarmati Riverfront as the venue partner. These institutions play an important role in supporting the event's operational requirements and delivering a safe, seamless, and memorable race-day experience.

Since its inaugural edition in 2017, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has steadily strengthened its presence in India's distance-running ecosystem. Its inclusion in the AIMS World Running Global Marathon Event List in 2022 marked an important milestone, followed by its latest recognition on the World Athletics Global Calendar.

These achievements reflect the event's continued focus on strengthening race standards, operational excellence, and its place within the global running community.

At the heart of the marathon remains its #Run4OurSoldiers initiative, which allows citizens to express solidarity with India's Armed Forces. As the event enters its second decade, the 10th edition will celebrate this enduring connection between sport, community and the nation's defenders.

Welcoming the partners, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "As the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon completes a decade, we are proud of the relationships we have built with partners who have supported the event's journey and continue to be part of its growth. Their continued confidence, alongside the support of new partners, has been instrumental in strengthening the marathon's foundation. As we celebrate our 10th edition and enter the World Athletics Global Calendar, we look forward to building on this legacy and taking the marathon to even greater heights."

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said,“The #Run4OurSoldiers initiative makes this association even more meaningful, as thousands come together to express their gratitude and solidarity with our Armed Forces, whose unwavering courage and commitment embody the very essence of Trust and Strength.”

The 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon will be held on November 29, with the Sabarmati Riverfront serving as the venue for the landmark celebration.